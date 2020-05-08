Sony's best 2019 mid-rangers are finally updated to Android 10
Worse yet, the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus were initially included on a list of phones scheduled to leave Android Pie behind "starting early 2020", alongside the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3, all four of which did indeed score over-the-air Android 10 updates way back in January.
May definitely doesn't qualify as "early 2020", but for what it's worth, the aforementioned Xperia XZ3 and XZ2-series devices were plagued by some major bugs, which made Sony pull and then re-release the updates, probably playing a big part in this Xperia 10/10 Plus delay as well.
Let's hope things will be different this time around, although we'll have to wait a little longer to receive feedback from actual owners of the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus running Android 10. For now, the rollouts seem to be fairly slow, but knowing Sony, the new goodie pack should spread its wings around the world before long if everything goes according to plan.
In addition to all the usual enhancements and new features, like a system-wide dark theme, Smart Reply capabilities, and revised gesture navigation, you're also looking at getting March security patches here, which... is not ideal. But it's certainly better than nothing, although it remains to be seen when other security updates might be delivered to this overall unremarkable pair of mid-end devices with unusually tall screens, mediocre processing power, and slightly excessive price points.