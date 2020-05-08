Android Sony Software updates

Sony's best 2019 mid-rangers are finally updated to Android 10

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 08, 2020, 1:48 AM
Sony's best 2019 mid-rangers are finally updated to Android 10
Sony used to be really good at software updates, delivering some of the world's fastest Android 9 Pie and 8 Oreo promotions in recent years, but whether the company rearranged its priorities or simply stopped caring, the situation is clearly not the same anymore.

While a number of high-end Xperia models did receive official Android 10 goodies relatively quickly, owners of the company's best mid-range handsets released just last year were kept waiting until... today

Worse yet, the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus were initially included on a list of phones scheduled to leave Android Pie behind "starting early 2020", alongside the Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium, and XZ3, all four of which did indeed score over-the-air Android 10 updates way back in January.

May definitely doesn't qualify as "early 2020", but for what it's worth, the aforementioned Xperia XZ3 and XZ2-series devices were plagued by some major bugs, which made Sony pull and then re-release the updates, probably playing a big part in this Xperia 10/10 Plus delay as well.

Let's hope things will be different this time around, although we'll have to wait a little longer to receive feedback from actual owners of the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus running Android 10. For now, the rollouts seem to be fairly slow, but knowing Sony, the new goodie pack should spread its wings around the world before long if everything goes according to plan.

In addition to all the usual enhancements and new features, like a system-wide dark theme, Smart Reply capabilities, and revised gesture navigation, you're also looking at getting March security patches here, which... is not ideal. But it's certainly better than nothing, although it remains to be seen when other security updates might be delivered to this overall unremarkable pair of mid-end devices with unusually tall screens, mediocre processing power, and slightly excessive price points.

Related phones

Xperia 10
Sony Xperia 10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
$350 Sony Xperia 10 on
$339 Sony Xperia 10 on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 2870 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Xperia 10 Plus
Sony Xperia 10 Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
$355 Sony Xperia 10 Plus on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless