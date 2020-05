Sony's best 2019 mid-rangers are finally updated to Android 10

if everything goes according to plan. Let's hope things will be different this time around, although we'll have to wait a little longer to receive feedback from actual owners of the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus running Android 10. For now, the rollouts seem to be fairly slow , but knowing Sony, the new goodie pack should spread its wings around the world before longeverything goes according to plan.





In addition to all the usual enhancements and new features , like a system-wide dark theme, Smart Reply capabilities, and revised gesture navigation, you're also looking at getting March security patches here, which... is not ideal. But it's certainly better than nothing, although it remains to be seen when other security updates might be delivered to this overall unremarkable pair of mid-end devices with unusually tall screens, mediocre processing power, and slightly excessive price points.

Sony used to be really good at software updates, delivering some of the world's fastest Android 9 Pie and 8 Oreo promotions in recent years, but whether the company rearranged its priorities or simply stopped caring, the situation is clearly not the same anymore.