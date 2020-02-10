Android 10 update breaks some Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 units

Unless you own a Pixel or an Essential Phone , the day that your handset finally receives the latest version of Android feels almost like a national holiday. Yes, pop the bubbly and call your family. "Mom, Dad, I'm so excited. Guess what I just got!" So, of course, the responses will include "You got a promotion with a raise; you met your soulmate; you bought a new car?" And you might say, "No guys! My phone was just updated to Android 10. Hello? Hello?"









Others complained that their Xperia models are freezing and rebooting while some have been experiencing rapid battery drain or seeing their phone's screen turn on randomly. Just as annoying, in some cases the user's default SMS app is changed without his knowledge and some of the affected handsets won't open more than one app at a time following the update. Restarting or rebooting the phone doesn't make these problems disappear.

Sony appears to be planning a re-release of Android 10 for certain Xperia models







Not that it should matter, but the Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ2 models date back to 2018 and are both powered by the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform. Even Snapdragon 855 powered models like 2019's Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are having problems as well. Some had brief success at killing the bugs by running a software repair using the Xperia Companion app; while this helped kill the bugs for a few days, all of the issues returned shortly thereafter.









There is some speculation that Sony has suspended the rollout of Android 10 on its phones and one Reddit user mentioned that a re-release of the update is coming. Another stated that only half of the manufacturer's European customers with a handset eligible to receive the update has actually received it. A Reddit subscriber with the handle CasualBasicDude wrote, "This happens often with the Sony Android TV updates but when you receive the final version it's almost flawless. Better be safe than sorry when users report issues that might not have been visible in testing."



