Android Sony Software updates

Android 10 update breaks some Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 units

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 10, 2020, 1:31 PM
Android 10 update breaks some Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ2 units
Unless you own a Pixel or an Essential Phone, the day that your handset finally receives the latest version of Android feels almost like a national holiday. Yes, pop the bubbly and call your family. "Mom, Dad, I'm so excited. Guess what I just got!" So, of course, the responses will include "You got a promotion with a raise; you met your soulmate; you bought a new car?" And you might say, "No guys! My phone was just updated to Android 10. Hello? Hello?"

Several Sony handsets started to receive the Android 10 update during December while other models such as the Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, and the Xperia XZ2 Compact received it during the first week of 2020. But a few Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ2 users posted on Reddit (via Android Police) to complain about how their handset was broken by the update. One of the major issues is a slow down in the length of time it takes the phone owner to unlock the device using his or her fingerprint. Another Xperia XZ3 owner said that his alarm clock was going off every minute even after it was dismissed forcing him to clear the cache to get it to stop.

Others complained that their Xperia models are freezing and rebooting while some have been experiencing rapid battery drain or seeing their phone's screen turn on randomly. Just as annoying, in some cases the user's default SMS app is changed without his knowledge and some of the affected handsets won't open more than one app at a time following the update. Restarting or rebooting the phone doesn't make these problems disappear.

Sony appears to be planning a re-release of Android 10 for certain Xperia models


Not that it should matter, but the Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ2 models date back to 2018 and are both powered by the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform. Even Snapdragon 855 powered models like 2019's Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are having problems as well. Some had brief success at killing the bugs by running a software repair using the Xperia Companion app; while this helped kill the bugs for a few days, all of the issues returned shortly thereafter.


There is some speculation that Sony has suspended the rollout of Android 10 on its phones and one Reddit user mentioned that a re-release of the update is coming. Another stated that only half of the manufacturer's European customers with a handset eligible to receive the update has actually received it. A Reddit subscriber with the handle CasualBasicDude wrote, "This happens often with the Sony Android TV updates but when you receive the final version it's almost flawless. Better be safe than sorry when users report issues that might not have been visible in testing."

Sony has several issues that have kept it from becoming all that it could be in the smartphone industry. First, the ridiculous naming scheme is confusing and it is about to get worse. The upcoming flagship model could be called the Xperia 3 even though the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 have already been released. Another possible name for the device is the Xperia 1.1 5G. Back in January 2018, former Sony chairman Kaz Hirai said that the company would continue to build phones, but not to compete with Apple or Samsung. He said that the company needs to stay in the business to monitor what is happening in the personal communications sector until the next paradigm shift. Even with a new chairman, nothing has changed. During the third quarter of 2019, the company sold only 600,000 smartphones over the three month period. During that same time period, Huawei sold that many per day.
$541.19 Sony Xperia XZ2 on Amazon
$899.99 Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact on eBay

Related phones

Sony Xperia XZ3

9.3

Sony Xperia XZ2

10.0

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

9.0

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless