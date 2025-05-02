Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Sony Xperia 1 VII benchmark listing confirms there are no surprises specs-wise

By
1comment
Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VII
Sony Xperia 1 VII | Image credit: @Onleaks x Xpertpick
Sony’s next flagship, the Xperia 1 VII, is just around the corner. The Japanese company’s only major top-tier smartphone in 2025 is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks as more information surfaces online.

After the CAD renders and live certification images that popped up during the month of April, Xperia 1 VII makes headlines again. This time around the phone was spotted at Geekbench, which is a good opportunity to discuss the hardware Sony has decided to pack inside its upcoming flagship.

Although the device listed on the benchmark website is likely to be a prototype unit, it’s safe to assume that the hardware inside won’t be changed. The benchmark scores of a final version of the Xperia 1 VII might be different, but it’s impossible for Sony to change any of the specs listed on Geekbench.

That said, the Xperia 1 VII seems like a traditional flagship on paper. The phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12 GB RAM, which is pretty standard for a flagship that launches in the first half of 2025.

Sony Xperia 1 VII's benchmark scores | Screenshot by GSMArena

We’ve also learned that Sony’s flagship will ship with Android 15, another standard feature for a top-tier phone these days. The benchmark scores aren’t really important because the performance of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same that powers the Galaxy S25 series, is well known.

And that’s about all that we know so far about Sony Xperia 1 VII’s hardware courtesy to Geekbench. Previous reports also stated that the phone might feature the same 6.5-inch display as the Xperia 1 VI. Also, the CAD renders are based on a prototype unit that has the following measurements: 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5 mm.

Considering that Sony Xperia 1 VI was officially introduced in May and made its debut on the market one month later, we expect the Japanese company to announce its new flagship, the Xperia 1 VII, as early as this month.

Until then, we suspect more information about Xperia 1 VII will leak online, so stay tuned for more on this one if you’re a Sony fan.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
