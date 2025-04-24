Sony Xperia 1 VII smiles for the camera in fresh leak

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Although Xperia phone launches have been far in between in the last couple of years, there are still people willing to buy Sony’s devices. Regardless of how thin Sony’s smartphone roadmap has become lately, we can be sure that the Japanese company will release at least one flagship each year.

Since Sony released a flagship in 2024, the Xperia 1 VI, we expect the same to happen this year. In fact, rumors about another Xperia high-end phone emerged for the first time back in February when a reliable tipster claimed it will have the same camera configuration as the current flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, only this time Sony will use Exmor T sensor for all three cameras.

Not to mention that several CAD renders claiming to show the Xperia 1 VII leaked earlier this month, so there’s no doubt that Sony is indeed working on another flagship that will be released this year.

To confirm all the leaks that we’ve had until now comes another report that contains live pictures showing Xperia 1 VII from just about every corner. The pictures are taken from the Taiwanese certification website NCC.

Sony Xperia 1 VII | Images credits: Sumahodigest

The bad news is these pictures don’t come with alongside information about the phone’s specs. Still, even though we remain in the dark about Xperia 1 VII, we now know that it exists and what it looks like.

On the bright side, the images confirm that the Xperia 1 VII does indeed feature a triple camera. Either they all come with Exmor T sensors or not, we’ll probably find out in the coming weeks.

But based on previous reports, the Xperia 1 VII’s triple camera setup should include 52-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Naturally, we can expect Sony to pack some of the latest and most powerful hardware inside such as Snapdragon 8 Elite, a lot of RAM and storage, as well as a state-of-the-art display. It remains to be seen if Sony will be able to pack a bigger than 5,000 mAh battery inside the Xperia 1 VII, but we doubt that will happen.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
