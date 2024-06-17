Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Xperia 1 VII tipped to feature larger camera sensors for better low-light pictures with less noise

Xperia 1 VII tipped to feature larger camera sensors for better low-light pictures with less noise
Even though Sony just unveiled its latest top-of-the-line flagship Xperia 1 VI phone, it is apparently not too soon to start passing along some rumors about next year's Xperia 1 VII. According to a post published on China's Weibo social media site by a source without a strong track record, Sony plans on ending the vertical camera mounting next year by separating the telephoto camera from the main camera and the ultra-wide camera. Doing this could give Sony the room to increase the size of the telephoto and ultra-wide sensors on the Xperia 1 VII.

For example, the Weibo leaker says that we could see the size of the sensor to be used on the telephoto phone rise from 1/3.5-inch on the Xperia 1 VI to a 1/2.3-inch telephoto sensor on the Xperia 1 VII. The ultra-wide camera on the 2025 flagship will use a 1/2.3-inch sensor which will be larger than the one used on this year's Xperia 1 VI. The advantage of using a larger sensor is that it captures more light and data from the lens allowing for improved low-light photography and less noise. By the way, the rumor calls for the main camera on the 2025 flagship to keep the 1/1.3-inch sensor size used on the main camera this year.
 
This is rumored to be how the rear camera array will look on the 2025 Xperia 1 VII
This is rumored to be how the rear camera array will look on the 2025 Xperia 1 VII

The telephoto lens on the Xperia 1 VI offers as much as 7.1x optical zoom with focal length in a range between 85mm to 170mm. The focal range on the Xperia 1 VII's telephoto lens is rumored to be in the range of 70mm to 200mm.

The Weibo post says that Sony will continue to use the two-layer transistor pixel technology which is a stacked CMOS image sensor. Instead of having photodiodes and pixel transistors on the same substrate layer, they will be placed on different substrate layers. The stacked CMOS image sensor offers wider dynamic range giving photographs more details and additional contrast between light and dark colors. The sensor produces high-quality photographs under all lighting conditions.

The tipster also says that there will be no Xperia 5 VI this year with a possibility that the series might be done forever. This would leave the Xperia 1 VI as the only high-end smartphone model in Sony's 2024 Xperia lineup.
