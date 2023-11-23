Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Sony Xperia 1 V drops to lowest price to date at Amazon and Best Buy

Sony Deals Black Friday
One of the most expensive flagships available on the market, the Xperia 1 V, is now slightly less expensive thanks to Black Friday. Debuted back in July, Sony’s camera-centric flagship typically sells in the United States for $1,400 outright.

About a month ago, Amazon offered one of the first major discounts for the Xperia 1 V, but if you missed the opportunity to buy at that time, both Amazon and Best Buy have brought back the deal for this year’s Black Friday.

For a limited time, the Xperia 1 V is $200 cheaper, which means you’ll still have to pay way over $1,000 for Sony’s flagship. If you can afford it, the Xperia 1 V bundle that also includes the LinkBuds headphones is getting a $255 discount.

Since the Xperia 1 V hasn’t been picked up by any US carriers, there’s no other way to purchase on other than local retailers, so you’ll have to pay the full price or take advantage of one of the rare deals that they put out from time to time.

That being said, the Xperia 1 V comes unlocked and is compatible with all carriers in the US, so that’s a plus. The phone comes with 256GB of internal memory and 12GB of RAM, but Sony also sells a slightly more expensive version that packs 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. Thankfully, both variants include microSD card slots for memory expansion.

The main selling point of the Xperia 1 V is probably the amazing triple camera that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, as well as 12-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras. The camera system has Zeiss optics and Zeiss T lens coating, as well as other powerful photography features.

Other highlights of Sony’s flagship include a stunning 6.5-inch OLED display, a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and massive 5,000 mAh battery.
