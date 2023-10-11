Amazon is offering the first big discount on the overpriced Sony Xperia 1 V (with or without Prime)





Luckily for you, the e-commerce giant's pre-holiday generosity currently extends to at least one great Android phone, which is available at its lowest ever price with no special requirements or restrictions of any sort.

Sony Xperia 1 V 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1644 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, 48 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Black, US Version, Full Warranty Included $202 off (14%) $1198 $1399 99 Buy at Amazon









Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Xperia 1 V undeniably looks like a worthy adversary for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra or the OnePlus 11 ... until you take its price tag into account. This is normally set at a ludicrous $1,399.99, but for a presumably limited time only, you can lower it to a... slightly less absurd level with an unprecedented $200 Amazon discount.





way cheaper at the time of this writing. The retailer could only previously take 100 bucks off this bad boy's list price, which makes the new non-Prime Day deal feel pretty special. But it's still hard to choose the Xperia 1 V over its top rivals for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023, all of which are either cheaper orcheaper at the time of this writing.





Granted, you are looking at a totally unconventional Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship here with a very distinctive design, unusual 21:9 aspect ratio, super-thin bezels all around a gorgeous 4K OLED display, and a triple rear-facing camera system like no other on the market today with an extra-large 48MP primary sensor that many shutterbugs might find to be more capable than the 200MP monster on the back of the aforementioned Galaxy S23 Ultra





The Xperia 1 V also stands out from the 2023 pack of ultra-high-end smartphones with its 2005-style headphone jack and microSD card slot, but a lot of prospective buyers are still bound to wonder if all of that is really worth (significantly) more than $1,000. If your answer is yes, then go right ahead and pull the trigger before Amazon inevitably shrinks or eliminates its first-of-a-kind $200 discount.