Amazon is offering the first big discount on the overpriced Sony Xperia 1 V (with or without Prime)
Are you feeling left out of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days festivities due to not being a Prime member and having no intention of becoming one just to save a couple of (hundreds of) bucks on your next mobile tech purchase?
Luckily for you, the e-commerce giant's pre-holiday generosity currently extends to at least one great Android phone, which is available at its lowest ever price with no special requirements or restrictions of any sort.
We're talking about the state-of-the-art Xperia 1 V, which is likely to remind a lot of people that Sony remains (more or less) involved in the handset-making business. The company has unfortunately recently reiterated that it has no plans to officially release the Xperia 5 V stateside, leaving its hardcore fans in the region with just the one 2023 high-end option.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Xperia 1 V undeniably looks like a worthy adversary for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra or the OnePlus 11... until you take its price tag into account. This is normally set at a ludicrous $1,399.99, but for a presumably limited time only, you can lower it to a... slightly less absurd level with an unprecedented $200 Amazon discount.
The retailer could only previously take 100 bucks off this bad boy's list price, which makes the new non-Prime Day deal feel pretty special. But it's still hard to choose the Xperia 1 V over its top rivals for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023, all of which are either cheaper or way cheaper at the time of this writing.
Granted, you are looking at a totally unconventional Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship here with a very distinctive design, unusual 21:9 aspect ratio, super-thin bezels all around a gorgeous 4K OLED display, and a triple rear-facing camera system like no other on the market today with an extra-large 48MP primary sensor that many shutterbugs might find to be more capable than the 200MP monster on the back of the aforementioned Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The Xperia 1 V also stands out from the 2023 pack of ultra-high-end smartphones with its 2005-style headphone jack and microSD card slot, but a lot of prospective buyers are still bound to wonder if all of that is really worth (significantly) more than $1,000. If your answer is yes, then go right ahead and pull the trigger before Amazon inevitably shrinks or eliminates its first-of-a-kind $200 discount.
