Last year's Sony Xperia 1 III is less prohibitive than ever after $300 discount





Not counting the obscenely expensive Xperia Pro-I , which is still prohibitively priced after a $200 discount, that makes the Xperia 1 III the latest Sony flagship the brand's hardcore fans can get stateside... starting at $999.99.

Sony Xperia 1 III 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM $300 off (23%) $999 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony Xperia 1 III 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM $300 off (23%) $998 $1298 Buy at B&H Photo









To our knowledge, said list price is marked down by a cool 300 bucks for the first time ever at a slew of major US retailers, including Best Buy and B&H Photo Video. The unlocked handset technically supports 5G speeds (although actual compatibility with the fastest networks around these parts is somewhat of a different story), and for your $999.99, you can get a fairly generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a whopping 12GB RAM count.





In a way, the Xperia 1 III probably shouldn't be judged by "normal" 2022 high-end Android smartphone standards, looking like no other such device on the market right now and delivering unique photographic, content viewing, and content producing experiences with three different 12MP rear-facing cameras and a 120Hz OLED display sporting an unrivaled resolution of 3840 x 1660 pixels.





Is that enough to justify a $999.99 expense (along with "classic" features like microSD support and a headphone jack)? Most consumers might say no, but clearly, Sony is not very interested in what most people think and want... for better and for worse.