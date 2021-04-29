The unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II are heavily discounted on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Healthy competition is always good and Sony has been producing great phones in the past few years. You can check out our full Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II reviews to get all the details. Meanwhile, the new Xperia III series has been officially announced, which means it’s discount time for the previous generation.
The Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II are both heavily discounted on Amazon, and these are unlocked versions that you can use with any carrier. The latest Sony flagship can be yours for just $1,048, $150 down from its original price of $1,199.
The compact Sony Xperia 5 II is $100 off and can be purchased for $848, for a limited time. Both devices are really capable and deserve the “flagship” label.