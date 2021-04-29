Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Sony Deals Amazon

The unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II are heavily discounted on Amazon

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 29, 2021, 7:52 AM
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reported a profit for the first time in years recently, and this gives hope to all Xperia fans that the brand won’t follow LG’s example and drop out of the smartphone market.

Healthy competition is always good and Sony has been producing great phones in the past few years. You can check out our full Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II reviews to get all the details. Meanwhile, the new Xperia III series has been officially announced, which means it’s discount time for the previous generation.

The Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II are both heavily discounted on Amazon, and these are unlocked versions that you can use with any carrier. The latest Sony flagship can be yours for just $1,048, $150 down from its original price of $1,199.

The compact Sony Xperia 5 II is $100 off and can be purchased for $848, for a limited time. Both devices are really capable and deserve the “flagship” label.

Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.7
$760 Amazon $769 eBay $1000 BestBuy
  • Display 6.5 inches 3840 x 1644 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Xperia 5 II
Sony Xperia 5 II View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

10.0
$190 Amazon $710 eBay $800 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

