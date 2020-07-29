The Sony Xperia 1 II is finally in stock and shipping in the US, free earbuds still included









That leaves you with only one viable option for purchasing the unlocked device right now, but on the bright side, it's a pretty great option. That's because B&H Photo Video has seemingly extended the Sony Xperia 1 II pre-order promotion, letting you bundle the phone with a pair of cool WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds in your choice of black or silver colors at no extra charge.













The handset itself is exclusively available in black, and at $1,198, it remains pretty prohibitively priced, even when you consider the typical $230 value of the complimentary noise-cancelling earbuds . There's no word on how long the deal will remain valid, mind you, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger before it expires. After all, that already appears to have happened at Focus Camera, where the "special bundle" is currently priced at a full $1,428.





Unfortunately, the Sony Xperia 1 II doesn't seem to support 5G speeds stateside, and while its triple rear-facing camera system with Zeiss optics and Alpha 9-inspired features certainly looks impressive on paper, the real-world imaging performance may leave a little to be desired





Still, this is undeniably Sony's most interesting, powerful, and feature-packed smartphone in a long time, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4K HDR OLED display, 4,000mAh battery, and yes, both a microSD card slot and headphone jack also in tow. If only it were slightly cheaper...



