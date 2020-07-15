Sony Xperia 1 II loses to iPhone and Galaxy in our blind camera comparison
Now, the time has come for the big reveal, starting with the participating phones, and we have: the Sony Xperia 1 II, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. You should agree that these are three of the top contenders for the best camera phone of the year.
What you will see below is your own votes: we did not arrange them in any way, it's the readers' opinion all the way, guided only by your own eyes and the actual photos these phones captures in different conditions. Let's take a look at the results:
Conclusion
So, here is the grand total:
- the Xperia 1 II won daylight scene 5, and selfie scenes 2 and 3
- the Galaxy S20 Ultra won Daylight scenes 1, 3, and 6; also ultra-wide scene 2; it also won the two zoom photos, or a total of 6 rounds
- finally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max won daylight scenes 2, 4, then ultra-wide scenes 1 and 3, it barely won selfie scene 1, and won all 3 low-light scenes, for a total of 8 wins
The big takeaway, however, is all about the new Sony Xperia 1 II: it performed just okay, but images from it often looked a bit paler and not quite as lush and eye-catchy as the rest, which left it last. We wouldn't say that it's a bad camera: not at all, it captures quite realistic colors, but it's just not what you, our readers, like to see in photos.
Next, the other takeaway is just how brilliant night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is: it's a joy to use as it's fully automatic and you don't have to think when to turn it on, it just works. And it captures stunning photos. The Galaxy did well during the day when those punchy colors really stole many people's hearts. And there you have it, our mystery 2020 blind camera comparison!
Are you surprised by the results, or did you just know all along these were the phones we were comparing?