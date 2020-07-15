Articles Camera

Sony Xperia 1 II loses to iPhone and Galaxy in our blind camera comparison

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Jul 15, 2020, 4:12 PM
A week ago, we asked you a question: which phone takes the best photos? To determine the best camera phone it's not enough to look at just the camera specs, you need to look at the actual photos.

That's exactly what we had prepared for you: a blind camera comparison where you don't even know the names of the camera phones that were participating!

Now, the time has come for the big reveal, starting with the participating phones, and we have: the Sony Xperia 1 II, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. You should agree that these are three of the top contenders for the best camera phone of the year.

What you will see below is your own votes: we did not arrange them in any way, it's the readers' opinion all the way, guided only by your own eyes and the actual photos these phones captures in different conditions. Let's take a look at the results:

Daylight photo #1




Which photo do you prefer?

A - Galaxy S20 Ultra
47.99%
B - Xperia 1 II
15.43%
C - iPhone 11 Pro Max
36.58%
Votes 2392


Daylight photo #2




Which photo do you prefer?

D - iPhone 11 Pro Max
55.07%
E - Xperia 1 II
18.12%
F - Galaxy S20 Ultra
26.81%
Votes 2335


Daylight photo #3




Which photo do you prefer?

G - Galaxy S20 Ultra
46.34%
H - Xperia 1 II
21.72%
I - iPhone 11 Pro Max
31.94%
Votes 2242


Daylight photo #4




Which photo do you prefer?

J - Xperia 1 II
8.19%
K - iPhone 11 Pro Max
72.73%
L - Galaxy S20 Ultra
19.09%
Votes 2211


Daylight photo #5




Which photo do you prefer?

M - Xperia 1 II
57.17%
N - iPhone 11 Pro Max
14.2%
O - Galaxy S20 Ultra
28.63%
Votes 2113


Daylight photo #6




Which photo do you prefer?

P - Galaxy S20 Ultra
58.45%
Q - iPhone 11 Pro Max
33%
R - Xperia 1 II
8.55%
Votes 2024


Ultra-wide camera #1




Which photo do you prefer?

S - Xperia 1 II
14.37%
T - iPhone 11 Pro Max
45.54%
U - Galaxy S20 Ultra
40.08%
Votes 1941


Ultra-wide camera #2




Which photo do you prefer?

V - iPhone 11 Pro Max
5.94%
W - Galaxy S20 Ultra
71.37%
X - Xperia 1 II
22.69%
Votes 1851


Ultra-wide camera #3




Which photo do you prefer?

Y - Galaxy S20 Ultra
22.1%
Z - Xperia 1 II
35.15%
Z1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
42.75%
Votes 1801


Zoom photo #1




Which photo do you prefer?

A1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
32.43%
B1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
52.29%
C1 - Xperia 1 II
15.28%
Votes 1767


Zoom photo #2




Which photo do you prefer?

D1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
17.46%
E1 - Xperia 1 II
11.29%
F1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
71.25%
Votes 1701


Selfie #1




Which photo do you prefer?

G1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
33.41%
H1 - Xperia 1 II
31.02%
I1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
35.57%
Votes 1712


Selfie #2




Which photo do you prefer?

J1 - Xperia 1 II
51.74%
K1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
6.62%
L1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
41.63%
Votes 1691


Selfie #3




Which photo do you prefer?

M1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
22.29%
N1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
28.89%
O1 - Xperia 1 II
48.81%
Votes 1682


Low-light photo #1




Which photo do you prefer?

P1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
13.55%
Q1 - Xperia 1 II
2.03%
R1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
84.42%
Votes 1720


Low-light photo #2




Which photo do you prefer?

S1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
15.44%
T1 - Xperia 1 II
10%
U1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
74.56%
Votes 1710


Low-light photo #3




Which photo do you prefer?

V1 - Xperia 1 II
4.54%
W1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra
10.19%
X1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.27%
Votes 1718

Conclusion


So, here is the grand total: 

  • the Xperia 1 II won daylight scene 5, and selfie scenes 2 and 3
  • the Galaxy S20 Ultra won Daylight scenes 1, 3, and 6; also ultra-wide scene 2; it also won the two zoom photos, or a total of 6 rounds
  • finally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max won daylight scenes 2, 4, then ultra-wide scenes 1 and 3, it barely won selfie scene 1, and won all 3 low-light scenes, for a total of 8 wins

The big takeaway, however, is all about the new Sony Xperia 1 II: it performed just okay, but images from it often looked a bit paler and not quite as lush and eye-catchy as the rest, which left it last. We wouldn't say that it's a bad camera: not at all, it captures quite realistic colors, but it's just not what you, our readers, like to see in photos.

Next, the other takeaway is just how brilliant night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is: it's a joy to use as it's fully automatic and you don't have to think when to turn it on, it just works. And it captures stunning photos. The Galaxy did well during the day when those punchy colors really stole many people's hearts. And there you have it, our mystery 2020 blind camera comparison!

Are you surprised by the results, or did you just know all along these were the phones we were comparing?

