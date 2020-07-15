Sony Xperia 1 II loses to iPhone and Galaxy in our blind camera comparison





That's exactly what we had prepared for you: a blind camera comparison where you don't even know the names of the camera phones that were participating!









What you will see below is your own votes: we did not arrange them in any way, it's the readers' opinion all the way, guided only by your own eyes and the actual photos these phones captures in different conditions. Let's take a look at the results:



Daylight photo #1





Which photo do you prefer? A - Galaxy S20 Ultra B - Xperia 1 II C - iPhone 11 Pro Max A - Galaxy S20 Ultra 47.99% B - Xperia 1 II 15.43% C - iPhone 11 Pro Max 36.58%



Daylight photo #2





Which photo do you prefer? D - iPhone 11 Pro Max E - Xperia 1 II F - Galaxy S20 Ultra D - iPhone 11 Pro Max 55.07% E - Xperia 1 II 18.12% F - Galaxy S20 Ultra 26.81%



Daylight photo #3





Which photo do you prefer? G - Galaxy S20 Ultra H - Xperia 1 II I - iPhone 11 Pro Max G - Galaxy S20 Ultra 46.34% H - Xperia 1 II 21.72% I - iPhone 11 Pro Max 31.94%



Daylight photo #4





Which photo do you prefer? J - Xperia 1 II K - iPhone 11 Pro Max L - Galaxy S20 Ultra J - Xperia 1 II 8.19% K - iPhone 11 Pro Max 72.73% L - Galaxy S20 Ultra 19.09%



Daylight photo #5





Which photo do you prefer? M - Xperia 1 II N - iPhone 11 Pro Max O - Galaxy S20 Ultra M - Xperia 1 II 57.17% N - iPhone 11 Pro Max 14.2% O - Galaxy S20 Ultra 28.63%



Daylight photo #6





Which photo do you prefer? P - Galaxy S20 Ultra Q - iPhone 11 Pro Max R - Xperia 1 II P - Galaxy S20 Ultra 58.45% Q - iPhone 11 Pro Max 33% R - Xperia 1 II 8.55%



Ultra-wide camera #1





Which photo do you prefer? S - Xperia 1 II T - iPhone 11 Pro Max U - Galaxy S20 Ultra S - Xperia 1 II 14.37% T - iPhone 11 Pro Max 45.54% U - Galaxy S20 Ultra 40.08%



Ultra-wide camera #2





Which photo do you prefer? V - iPhone 11 Pro Max W - Galaxy S20 Ultra X - Xperia 1 II V - iPhone 11 Pro Max 5.94% W - Galaxy S20 Ultra 71.37% X - Xperia 1 II 22.69%



Ultra-wide camera #3





Which photo do you prefer? Y - Galaxy S20 Ultra Z - Xperia 1 II Z1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max Y - Galaxy S20 Ultra 22.1% Z - Xperia 1 II 35.15% Z1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 42.75%



Zoom photo #1





Which photo do you prefer? A1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max B1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra C1 - Xperia 1 II A1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 32.43% B1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra 52.29% C1 - Xperia 1 II 15.28%



Zoom photo #2





Which photo do you prefer? D1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max E1 - Xperia 1 II F1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra D1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 17.46% E1 - Xperia 1 II 11.29% F1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra 71.25%



Selfie #1





Which photo do you prefer? G1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra H1 - Xperia 1 II I1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max G1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra 33.41% H1 - Xperia 1 II 31.02% I1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 35.57%



Selfie #2





Which photo do you prefer? J1 - Xperia 1 II K1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max L1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra J1 - Xperia 1 II 51.74% K1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.62% L1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra 41.63%



Selfie #3





Which photo do you prefer? M1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra N1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max O1 - Xperia 1 II M1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra 22.29% N1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 28.89% O1 - Xperia 1 II 48.81%



Low-light photo #1





Which photo do you prefer? P1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra Q1 - Xperia 1 II R1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max P1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra 13.55% Q1 - Xperia 1 II 2.03% R1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 84.42%



Low-light photo #2





Which photo do you prefer? S1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra T1 - Xperia 1 II U1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max S1 - Galaxy S20 Ultra 15.44% T1 - Xperia 1 II 10% U1 - iPhone 11 Pro Max 74.56%



Low-light photo #3





Now, the time has come for the big reveal, starting with the participating phones, and we have: the Sony Xperia 1 II , the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. You should agree that these are three of the top contenders for the best camera phone of the year.





Conclusion





So, here is the grand total:





the Xperia 1 II won daylight scene 5, and selfie scenes 2 and 3

the Galaxy S20 Ultra won Daylight scenes 1, 3, and 6; also ultra-wide scene 2; it also won the two zoom photos, or a total of 6 rounds

finally, the iPhone 11 Pro Max won daylight scenes 2, 4, then ultra-wide scenes 1 and 3, it barely won selfie scene 1, and won all 3 low-light scenes, for a total of 8 wins





The big takeaway, however, is all about the new Sony Xperia 1 II: it performed just okay, but images from it often looked a bit paler and not quite as lush and eye-catchy as the rest, which left it last. We wouldn't say that it's a bad camera: not at all, it captures quite realistic colors, but it's just not what you, our readers, like to see in photos.





Next, the other takeaway is just how brilliant night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is: it's a joy to use as it's fully automatic and you don't have to think when to turn it on, it just works. And it captures stunning photos. The Galaxy did well during the day when those punchy colors really stole many people's hearts. And there you have it, our mystery 2020 blind camera comparison!





Are you surprised by the results, or did you just know all along these were the phones we were comparing?