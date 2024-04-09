Up Next:
The Sony WH-XB910N are still heavily discounted on Amazon, letting you save big on bass-heavy headphones
You are a bass lover in the market for new headphones that don't break the bank but can provide that extra oomph you are so addicted to? Well, we suggest pulling the trigger on this deal, as it allows you to snatch Sony's bass-heavy WH-XB910N for $102 off their price on Amazon.
If this deal sounds familiar to you, it's because it has been available for a few weeks now. So, if you didn't pull the trigger when we reported it the first time, you should definitely take advantage of it this time around, as the headphones are a real bargain.
Yep, the Sony WH-XB910N are a real bang for your buck, especially now when they are available at such a budget price. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a set of brand-new Sony WH-XB910N headphones without breaking the bank right now.
The Sony WH-XB910N deliver pretty awesome sound, despite falling short of the best wireless headphones money can buy. They offer a strong bass, which makes them perfect for hip-hop lovers. Of course, you can always tailor their audio to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. So, even if you don't like their default sound profile, you can enjoy a pleasant listening experience.
Additionally, the headphones come with good ANC and offer about 37 hours of listening time with their active noise cancellation turned on. Without their ANC, they offer up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is impressive. They also sport an AUX port, allowing you to enjoy your songs even when the battery is depleted.
