This sweet Sony WH-1000XM5 deal helps you upgrade your listening experience at a bargain price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Picking the best budget wireless headphones may prove challenging. But if you’re looking for a high-end headset, your choice is pretty much down to one of Sony’s products, specifically the WH-1000XM5. This premium headset typically costs almost $400 online, but Walmart now lets you snatch it with a sweet $75 discount!
Being one of the best high-end headphones on the market, these provide great value for money. We’ve already put them to the test and can confidently say that they’re definitely a worthwhile investment. Featuring exceptional ANC, the Sony XM5 pause all distractions once you put them on. When you need to resume the outside world, the Attention Mode jumps in.
The newly developed DSEE Extreme driver, which relies on AI to correctly reproduce the sound, gives you a truly awe-inspiring listening experience. But if you’re looking for heavy, thumping bass, know that you’d have to adjust their EQ settings manually via the app.
Other cool features include dual pairing, precise voice pickup technology that delivers crystal clear call quality, intuitive touch controls, and more. In terms of battery life, the Sony XM5 can last about 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.
What if you’re in a hurry? Not to worry! Sony has integrated fast-charging technology on its most premium headset to date. So, a quick three-minute charging session will give you as many as three hours of uninterrupted playtime.
Overall, the Sony XM5 are one of the best headphones money can buy right now. They come with the latest and greatest technology, which, of course, translates into a higher price tag. Fortunately, deals like this one at Walmart allow you to get this incredible headset at a much more reasonable price. Don’t miss out!
So, if you’re looking for ways to upgrade your listening experience at a bargain price ahead of Black Friday, we suggest you pick this deal. At $75 off, the Sony headphones seem to be an even better choice than usual.
The XM5 are also super comfortable to wear. They have a headband cushion, so they won't mess up your hairstyle or get tangled when putting them on and off. As for their sound, we found them to be ideal for critical listening.
