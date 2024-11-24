Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 are selling like hot cakes at this massive Black Friday discount

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $102 OFF on Amazon for Black Friday! The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are available at a massive $102 Black Friday discount on Amazon. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have great ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life. They rank among the best on the market and are a true bargain right now! Act fast and save while you can! $102 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

That's right! Given that the WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship headphones right now, it's no surprise that they rank alongside top-notch cans like the Sennheiser Momentum 4, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and more. With their high-quality sound, these puppies deliver an exceptional listening experience every time you hit 'Play.' In addition, they have a lightweight and comfortable design and allow you to tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.As high-end headphones, they also boast top-tier active noise cancellation, which will allow you to enjoy your songs without pesky noises from the outside world. And with eight microphones (four in each earcup) and advanced AI noise-canceling technology, they are perfect for phone calls, as well.On the battery front, they offer up to 30 hours of listening time before needing a charge. Moreover, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge offering up to 5 hours of listening.With their great sound, awesome ANC, and good battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worthy of your cash and attention. And at their current $102, they are totally worth getting. So, don't waste time! Snag yours today and save big!