Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 are selling like hot cakes at this massive Black Friday discount
The great-sounding Sennheiser Momentum 4 may be on sale for $150 off and a true must-have for Black Friday, but if you're a Sony fan, you may want to take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 instead.
Yes, fellow bargain hunter, Sony's top-of-the-line wireless cans are also heavily discounted right now, enjoying a sweet $102 markdown at the e-commerce giant. Thanks to this price cut, you can score a pair for under the $300 mark, which is a fantastic price for some of the best headphones on the market.
That's right! Given that the WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship headphones right now, it's no surprise that they rank alongside top-notch cans like the Sennheiser Momentum 4, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and more. With their high-quality sound, these puppies deliver an exceptional listening experience every time you hit 'Play.' In addition, they have a lightweight and comfortable design and allow you to tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
On the battery front, they offer up to 30 hours of listening time before needing a charge. Moreover, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge offering up to 5 hours of listening.
With their great sound, awesome ANC, and good battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worthy of your cash and attention. And at their current $102, they are totally worth getting. So, don't waste time! Snag yours today and save big!
As high-end headphones, they also boast top-tier active noise cancellation, which will allow you to enjoy your songs without pesky noises from the outside world. And with eight microphones (four in each earcup) and advanced AI noise-canceling technology, they are perfect for phone calls, as well.
