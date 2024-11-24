Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 are selling like hot cakes at this massive Black Friday discount

A person holding a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5
The great-sounding Sennheiser Momentum 4 may be on sale for $150 off and a true must-have for Black Friday, but if you're a Sony fan, you may want to take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 instead.

Yes, fellow bargain hunter, Sony's top-of-the-line wireless cans are also heavily discounted right now, enjoying a sweet $102 markdown at the e-commerce giant. Thanks to this price cut, you can score a pair for under the $300 mark, which is a fantastic price for some of the best headphones on the market.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $102 OFF on Amazon for Black Friday!

The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are available at a massive $102 Black Friday discount on Amazon. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have great ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life. They rank among the best on the market and are a true bargain right now! Act fast and save while you can!
$102 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


That's right! Given that the WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship headphones right now, it's no surprise that they rank alongside top-notch cans like the Sennheiser Momentum 4, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and more. With their high-quality sound, these puppies deliver an exceptional listening experience every time you hit 'Play.' In addition, they have a lightweight and comfortable design and allow you to tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

As high-end headphones, they also boast top-tier active noise cancellation, which will allow you to enjoy your songs without pesky noises from the outside world. And with eight microphones (four in each earcup) and advanced AI noise-canceling technology, they are perfect for phone calls, as well.

On the battery front, they offer up to 30 hours of listening time before needing a charge. Moreover, they support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge offering up to 5 hours of listening.

With their great sound, awesome ANC, and good battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worthy of your cash and attention. And at their current $102, they are totally worth getting. So, don't waste time! Snag yours today and save big!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

