At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday

A woman listening to music with a pair of Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones.
Black Friday is no doubt the best time to snag a pair of high-end cans. Right now we're seeing massive Black Friday headphones discounts on headphones from Bose, Beats, and Sony.

Even Sennheiser's audio products are heavily discounted right now. For instance, its top-of-the-line Momentum 4 cans are on sale at a hefty $150 discount. With it, you can score a pair for just under $230, which makes these fellas a no-miss, especially given the bells and whistles they come with.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $150 on Amazon!

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are discounted by $150 on Amazon for Black Friday. This means you can get a pair for just under $230 if you're fast enough and take advantage of this offer while it's still available. These fellas are high-end headphones that offer amazing sound, top-tier ANC and up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time. They are a no-miss at their current price, so be sure to save on a pair as soon as possible!
Boasting a high-quality sound, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 will allow you to enjoy your favorite songs in the best way possible. They also come with top-tier ANC, so that your listening experience won't be ruined by pesky noises from the outside world. In addition, you can fine-tune the audio via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app.

That being said, their biggest selling point isn't their top-quality sound or superb ANC — it's their battery life. If you use them with their noise cancellation on, these bad boys offer up to a whopping 56 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, if you listen to your songs with ANC turned off, you'll be looking at up to 60 hours of playtime before needing to charge. These are just bonkers numbers, and it's really hard to find other high-end cans that offer similar battery life.

All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 rank among the best headphones money can buy with their incredible audio capabilities, great ANC, and impressive battery life. Furthermore, these fellas are a true bargain while available for $150 off. That's why we suggest you not waste time and score a pair with this offer now while you still can!
