You need to act quickly if you want to get the world-class Sony WH-1000XM5 at this unbeatable price

Are Sony's 2022-released WH-1000XM5 the absolute best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2024? That's not an easy title to bestow on a single product in such a tremendously crowded and competitive industry, but at least until the company inevitably rolls out an upgraded XM6 model, these bad boys are undeniably set to remain a great choice for audiophiles unconcerned about their spending.

Normally priced at a rather extravagant $400 or so, the top-of-the-line noise-cancelling cans are nowhere near as easy to come by at a substantial discount as the likes of Apple's Beats Studio Pro or Beats Solo 4. But if you know when and where to look and are willing to make a compromise or two, you can save close to $100 or even more with little to no effort.

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Two Color Options, New
This bonkers new Woot deal, for instance, brings the WH-1000XM5 down to just $227.99... in "grade A" refurbished condition. That's obviously not an ideal buying setup, as refurbished gear tends to come with a number of inherent disadvantages compared to the same gadgets in brand-new condition, but for what it's worth, today's offer (which is only good today and tomorrow) includes a full 1-year warranty.

That doesn't change the fact that you need to settle for Sony WH-1000XM5 units (available in a single black colorway) with "minimal cosmetic damage", but it should definitely strengthen Woot's "like-new functionality" promise even further. Of course, if you're still not sold on the idea of purchasing a refurb at well over two Benjamins, you can always spend... well over three Benjamins at Walmart for a new unit marked down by a hefty $85 of its own.

As highlighted in our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM5 review almost two years ago, the active noise cancellation here is simply flawless, the overall sound quality... likewise, and the undeniably stylish design makes absolutely no compromises in terms of all-day comfort and portability either. Those verdicts are essentially as true today as they were in 2022, and if you hurry, you can get all that (and much more) at a very reasonable price of under 230 bucks.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

