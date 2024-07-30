You need to act quickly if you want to get the world-class Sony WH-1000XM5 at this unbeatable price





Normally priced at a rather extravagant $400 or so, the top-of-the-line noise-cancelling cans are nowhere near as easy to come by at a substantial discount as the likes of Apple's Beats Studio Pro or Beats Solo 4. But if you know when and where to look and are willing to make a compromise or two, you can save close to $100 or even more with little to no effort.

This bonkers new Woot deal, for instance, brings the WH-1000XM5 down to just $227.99... in "grade A" refurbished condition. That's obviously not an ideal buying setup, as refurbished gear tends to come with a number of inherent disadvantages compared to the same gadgets in brand-new condition, but for what it's worth, today's offer (which is only good today and tomorrow) includes a full 1-year warranty.





That doesn't change the fact that you need to settle for Sony WH-1000XM5 units (available in a single black colorway) with "minimal cosmetic damage", but it should definitely strengthen Woot's "like-new functionality" promise even further. Of course, if you're still not sold on the idea of purchasing a refurb at well over two Benjamins, you can always spend... well over three Benjamins at Walmart for a new unit marked down by a hefty $85 of its own.





As highlighted in our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM5 review almost two years ago, the active noise cancellation here is simply flawless, the overall sound quality... likewise, and the undeniably stylish design makes absolutely no compromises in terms of all-day comfort and portability either. Those verdicts are essentially as true today as they were in 2022, and if you hurry, you can get all that (and much more) at a very reasonable price of under 230 bucks.