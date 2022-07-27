Sony's glorious new WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a killer price

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry Leading Noise Cancelling, Certified Refurbished, Like New, Black, 2-Year Warranty $141 off (35%) $259 $399 99 Buy at eBay Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry Leading Noise Cancelling, Certified Refurbished, Like New, Silver, 2-Year Warranty $141 off (35%) $259 $399 99 Buy at eBay





One of these bad boys' very few glaring flaws, of course, is the actual money you need to spend to get your latest fix of "industry leading" noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and stellar battery life, complete with a sleek new design promising "all day" comfort sans any fit issues whatsoever.





Due to their young age, the $399.99 WH-1000XM5 didn't receive any notable recent discounts (with or without an Amazon Prime membership), and with the oldie but goodie WH-1000XM4 dropping to a pretty much irresistible price earlier this month , the newer generation probably lost an important number of potential buyers on tight budgets.





Unless, of course, you were wise enough to wait for "top rated plus" eBay vendor Secondipity to charge as little as $259 for "certified refurbished" units backed by a two-year Allstate warranty. That's precisely what you can get right now in your choice of black or silver colors with "like new" functionality and "minimal if any" signs of wear.





Said signs of wear are likely to be especially subtle in this particular case given that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are simply not old enough to have been used for more than a few weeks by their original owners. With that in mind, $259 feels like an insanely low price to pay for such impressive headphones (from virtually all key standpoints), beating (by quite a lot) what Amazon and other major retailers are currently charging for brand-new WH-1000XM4 units.





Naturally, Secondipity only has a "limited quantity" of both the black and silver-coated WH-1000XM5s available at $259 a pair, which means that this deal could well disappear at any moment despite not having an explicit expiration date attached to its name.