Black Friday is here for Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 buyers

No, you haven't mysteriously slept through the month of November, and don't worry (or don't get excited prematurely), you also haven't missed your traditional Thanksgiving family gathering. 

It's just that many major US retailers, Amazon and Best Buy included, are in a somewhat unusual rush for some reason this year to hook you up with the best tech products and accessories at the lowest possible prices for the holidays.

The latest killer Black Friday 2022 sales organized by the two retail giants (and others from the same category) perfectly complement the unprecedented Sony WF-1000XM4 deal we told you about earlier today, providing two great over-ear noise-cancelling alternatives for those who are just not that into true wireless earbuds.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 might just be the greatest high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available right now, especially at discounts of 120 and 52 bucks respectively.

Normally priced at $399.99, the XM5s are obviously newer and fancier, with a refined design promising to deliver "all-day" comfort without impacting the stellar battery life in any way and a grand total of eight (!!!) microphones controlled by two processors taking Sony's already "industry-leading" noise cancellation to a whole new level that Apple's costlier AirPods Max, for instance, can't even hope to come close to.

With all of that in mind and the rest of Sony's big promises regarding "magnificent" sound and "crystal clear" hands-free calling that certainly seem to hold up in the real world, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that the WH-1000XM5 Black Friday discount is a not-very-impressive $52 repeat of what Amazon offered exclusively for Prime members last month.

True bargain hunters, meanwhile, may well be delighted to see the oldie but goodie WH-1000XM4 fetch a new all-time low price after a massive $120 markdown from a $348 MSRP. 

These bad boys might not be quite as stylish, comfortable, and powerful as their successors, but the 30 hours of uninterrupted listening time, "premium" noise cancellation, "precise" voice pickup, handy touch controls, smart wearing detection, adaptive sound control, and yes, overall premium audio quality come together rather nicely to essentially guarantee unrivaled value for your money this holiday season.
