Amazon's generous Black Friday discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 makes them a no-brainer

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Silver: Save $156 on Amazon!

The Silver-colored Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted by $156 on Amazon for Black Friday. This means you can snag a pair for just under $195, which makes them a true bargain. The headphones offer top-quality sound, pack high-end ANC, and deliver up to 30 hours of listening time. They are excellent value for money! Act fast and save now!