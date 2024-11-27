Amazon's generous Black Friday discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 makes them a no-brainer
This year's Black Friday headphones deals definitely don't disappoint! As we shared, Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 are heavily discounted right now and available for just under $299. However, if you want to score new high-end Sony cans at an even lower price and don't mind going for an older model, the ex-flagship WH-1000XM4 are also on sale at a massive Black Friday discount.
The Silver-colored version of Sony's previous top-of-the-line cans just dropped to under the $195 mark. This means you can save $156 and score a massive 45% discount if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer now! In case Silver isn't your color, you can go for one of the other paint jobs and save $150.
While not the latest and greatest anymore, the Sony WH-1000XM4 still hold their ground and rank among the best headphones money can buy right now. They offer incredible sound and pack top-tier ANC that mutes the world as soon as you turn it on. In addition, you can tailor the headphones' audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are worth every penny spent, especially while they're so heavily discounted for Black Friday. That's why we encourage you not to waste time! Tap the offer button located at the beginning of this article and score a massive price cut on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 today!
Another highlight of these bad boys is their awesome battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, they support fast charging, providing up to 5 hours of playback with a quick 10-minute charge.
