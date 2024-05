Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are $100 off at Walmart The impressive Sony WH-1000XM4 boast stellar audio quality, offer comfortable design, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They are also renowned for their ANC quality. If you're looking for flagship-grade headphones at bargain prices, now's the time to get the XM4. How so? They're now $100 cheaper at Walmart! $100 off (29%) $248 $348 Buy at Walmart

As far as we know, these headphones rarely arrive at better prices. Granted, they saw more significant discounts during the past two Black Friday events. But we all know the next savings season isn’t coming anytime soon. So, now’s still a great time to treat yourself to one of the best high-end over-ear headphones on the market.These Apple AirPods Max rivals are an incredible choice for flagship sound seekers who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for their next headset. They boast industry-leading noise cancellation, support not one but several codecs, and have built-in voice assistants.Aside from the SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs (all of which aim to improve your wireless listening experience), the XM4 also feature a 3.5mm audio jack. It essentially turns them into cutting-edge wired headphones . While not many people will prefer this option, it’s nice that you have it nonetheless.OK, you have quite a rich selection of wireless listening codecs, and that’s great. But how do the XM4 actually sound? To put it simply, they’re just remarkable. You get the appropriate amount of bass that doesn’t drown out other frequencies, giving you all the crispness and detail you could possibly ask for. But hey, there’s also EQ customization available via the Sony app, in case you need it.Couple that with the 30-hour battery life, and you get the whole shebang! Once again, if you don’t want to cough up more money for the WH-1000XM5 , these cans are definitely the right choice. And you can now save $100 on them at Walmart!