Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100
The latest over-ear headphones from Sony may be well above $300, but we have some great news to share nonetheless! If you’re willing to settle for the older model, brace yourself for a hefty discount. Walmart just launched a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal, letting you save $100 on these top-notch cans. In other words, you can get your headset for less than $250, most likely for a limited time.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are $100 off at Walmart

The impressive Sony WH-1000XM4 boast stellar audio quality, offer comfortable design, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They are also renowned for their ANC quality. If you're looking for flagship-grade headphones at bargain prices, now's the time to get the XM4. How so? They're now $100 cheaper at Walmart!
$100 off (29%)
$248
$348
Buy at Walmart


As far as we know, these headphones rarely arrive at better prices. Granted, they saw more significant discounts during the past two Black Friday events. But we all know the next savings season isn’t coming anytime soon. So, now’s still a great time to treat yourself to one of the best high-end over-ear headphones on the market.

These Apple AirPods Max rivals are an incredible choice for flagship sound seekers who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for their next headset. They boast industry-leading noise cancellation, support not one but several codecs, and have built-in voice assistants. 

Aside from the SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs (all of which aim to improve your wireless listening experience), the XM4 also feature a 3.5mm audio jack. It essentially turns them into cutting-edge wired headphones. While not many people will prefer this option, it’s nice that you have it nonetheless.

OK, you have quite a rich selection of wireless listening codecs, and that’s great. But how do the XM4 actually sound? To put it simply, they’re just remarkable. You get the appropriate amount of bass that doesn’t drown out other frequencies, giving you all the crispness and detail you could possibly ask for. But hey, there’s also EQ customization available via the Sony app, in case you need it. 

Couple that with the 30-hour battery life, and you get the whole shebang! Once again, if you don’t want to cough up more money for the WH-1000XM5, these cans are definitely the right choice. And you can now save $100 on them at Walmart!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
13 stories
21 May, 2024
Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100
01 May, 2024
The ex-flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 are sweetly discounted and want to meet you in person
29 Apr, 2024
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 are still up for grabs at lower prices through Walmart
18 Apr, 2024
The Sony LinkBuds S deliver AirPods Pro-level ANC for less than usual on Amazon
16 Apr, 2024
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones are sweetly discounted at Best Buy and Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless