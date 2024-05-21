Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100
The latest over-ear headphones from Sony may be well above $300, but we have some great news to share nonetheless! If you’re willing to settle for the older model, brace yourself for a hefty discount. Walmart just launched a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal, letting you save $100 on these top-notch cans. In other words, you can get your headset for less than $250, most likely for a limited time.
As far as we know, these headphones rarely arrive at better prices. Granted, they saw more significant discounts during the past two Black Friday events. But we all know the next savings season isn’t coming anytime soon. So, now’s still a great time to treat yourself to one of the best high-end over-ear headphones on the market.
These Apple AirPods Max rivals are an incredible choice for flagship sound seekers who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for their next headset. They boast industry-leading noise cancellation, support not one but several codecs, and have built-in voice assistants.
OK, you have quite a rich selection of wireless listening codecs, and that’s great. But how do the XM4 actually sound? To put it simply, they’re just remarkable. You get the appropriate amount of bass that doesn’t drown out other frequencies, giving you all the crispness and detail you could possibly ask for. But hey, there’s also EQ customization available via the Sony app, in case you need it.
Couple that with the 30-hour battery life, and you get the whole shebang! Once again, if you don’t want to cough up more money for the WH-1000XM5, these cans are definitely the right choice. And you can now save $100 on them at Walmart!
Aside from the SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs (all of which aim to improve your wireless listening experience), the XM4 also feature a 3.5mm audio jack. It essentially turns them into cutting-edge wired headphones. While not many people will prefer this option, it’s nice that you have it nonetheless.
21 May, 2024
