Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket

Save $20 on the Sony WF-C500 at Walmart

The Sony WF-C500 are now available at $20 off at Walmart. That may not be a super exciting discount proposal at first glance, but it’s actually more than reasonable given their affordability. The earbuds are ideal for everyday use with their IPX4 rating, up to 10 hours of listening time, and small and compact design. If you want a pair of budget earbuds, you won’t go wrong by picking these puppies. Don’t miss out on Walmart’s offer!