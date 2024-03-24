Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket

Up Next:
Last month, we came across a tempting discount on one of the best budget-friendly earbuds on the market, the Sony WF-C500. The deal went live on Walmart, only to return slightly modified now. While not as generous as the previous one, this Walmart offer still lets you save money on these super budget-friendly earbuds.
Since these are budget earbuds, they certainly can’t offer stellar audio quality or active noise cancelling. But they aren’t made to compete with greatness. On the contrary, these puppies target consumers on the go, looking for lightweight and comfortable earbuds with decent sound quality. If that sounds like something from your wishlist, you should absolutely consider buying these.
The WF-C500 have touch controls and come with several ear tip pairs in the box to help users find the ideal fit. While there’s no ANC on deck, the WF-C500 support Sony’s DSEE codec for better overall audio quality.
Speaking of which, these earbuds should sound surprisingly well for their price. Offering a balanced sound profile that should mostly fit casual users’ preferences, these Sony bad boys are also splash-proof. Note that, like most in-ear headphones, they may slightly “delay” the mid-frequencies. However, if you use them while commuting or working out, you should be more than happy with what you hear (especially for that price.)
With their comfortable and lightweight form factor, great sound for their price, and long battery life, these earbuds should meet casual users’ needs. Plus, they’re now $20 cheaper than usual at Walmart.
At the time of writing, the WF-C500 retail at $20 off on Walmart. Keep in mind that there’s just one color option available at that price – the Black one. So, if you need affordable everyday earbuds, safely pick these straight from Walmart. And in case you can afford to extend your budget a bit, jump to our Spring Sale headphones deals, where you can find other options from Sony at deeply discounted prices.
Finally, the WF-C500 offer up to ten hours of listening time per single charge, which is an impressive result for sure. Then again, the charging case yields just one additional charge, or you get up to 20 hours of listening time with the case.
