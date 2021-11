Sony's best true wireless earbuds are on sale at their lowest price to date

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Believe it or not, that's the lowest price these ultra-advanced alternatives to Apple's crazy popular AirPods Pro have so far hit... in brand-new condition at least. If you don't mind picking up "certified refurbished" units instead, a top-rated eBay merchant called Secondipity is running a pretty hard to resist sale right now.





Specifically, if you hurry, you can get one of a "limited quantity" pairs of these bad boys in silver at $149.99 with a two-year, yes, two-year warranty included from Allstate.





Although you're not technically looking at entirely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Sony WF-1000XM4 units here, Secondipity is ready to vouch for the flawless functionality and "minimal if any" signs of wear of the deeply discounted buds.





Normally available for no less than $279.99 brand-new, the WF-1000XM4 are "discounted" at the time of this writing to $235.60 renewed over on Amazon while fetching $174.99 refurbished with a 1-year warranty at Woot.

Bottom line, $149.99 is an undeniably great price to pay for some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation , premium audio technology, and stellar battery life.





$169.99 is not half bad either, being how much Secondipity currently charges for the black model in the same exact condition with the same exact warranty and 30-day return window.

While there's clearly no shortage of decent true wireless earbuds options at great prices this holiday shopping season, it might prove just a tiny bit harder to find a great pair of trendy little headphones at a decent price.