Sony's best true wireless earbuds are on sale at their lowest price to date

Sony's best true wireless earbuds are on sale at their lowest price to date0
Commercially released a few months ago to unsurprisingly rave reviews, the Sony WF-1000XM4, for instance, are currently on sale at a whopping $248 at most major US retailers.
Specifically, if you hurry, you can get one of a "limited quantity" pairs of these bad boys in silver at $149.99 with a two-year, yes, two-year warranty included from Allstate.
Normally available for no less than $279.99 brand-new, the WF-1000XM4 are "discounted" at the time of this writing to $235.60 renewed over on Amazon while fetching $174.99 refurbished with a 1-year warranty at Woot.
Bottom line, $149.99 is an undeniably great price to pay for some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, premium audio technology, and stellar battery life.
$169.99 is not half bad either, being how much Secondipity currently charges for the black model in the same exact condition with the same exact warranty and 30-day return window.