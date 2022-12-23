The best noise-cancelling earbuds are $100 off at Best Buy!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We all know how good Sony audio products really are, especially when we talk about noise suppression. Basically, all the headphones and earbuds from the 1000 series are at the top of the food chain when it comes to noise-canceling technology. And now you can get the latest model from the earbud line with a hefty $100 discount. Normally, the WF-1000XM4 costs $279, but now you can get a pair of these excellent earbuds for just $179.99!
You can check out our full review for more details, but in a nutshell, these earbuds will be all you'll even need for your day-to-day audio experience. Here's an excerpt from the review regarding the sound quality, and bear in mind that Press is very picky when it comes to audio.
So, don't hesitate to snatch a pair of these if you're on the lookout for a new earbuds. It's rare that the latest models get such discounts and this one might not last long.
The Sony WF-1000XM4 are some of the most advanced noise-canceling earbuds available today. They offer powerful sound, with a premium 32-bit signal processor and HD hybrid active noise-canceling technology that blocks out up to 99.9% of background noise.
"Instrument separation is great, and everything sounds pleasantly defined and with minimum distortion. I can use these to both enjoy my favorite tracks with their every intricate detail being audible, or even to research and learn songs confidently."
