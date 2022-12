The best noise-cancelling earbuds are $100 off at Best Buy!

$179.99

Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones $100 off (36%) $179 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy

Sony WF-1000XM4

"Instrument separation is great, and everything sounds pleasantly defined and with minimum distortion. I can use these to both enjoy my favorite tracks with their every intricate detail being audible, or even to research and learn songs confidently."

Theare some of the most advanced noise-canceling earbuds available today. They offer powerful sound, with a premium 32-bit signal processor and HD hybrid active noise-canceling technology that blocks out up to 99.9% of background noise.You can check out our full review for more details, but in a nutshell, these earbuds will be all you'll even need for your day-to-day audio experience. Here's an excerpt from the review regarding the sound quality, and bear in mind that Press is very picky when it comes to audio.So, don't hesitate to snatch a pair of these if you're on the lookout for a new earbuds. It's rare that the latest models get such discounts and this one might not last long.