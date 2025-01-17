Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Sony SRS-XE300 in Black in an outdoor setting, showcasing its design and control buttons.
Bargain hunters with a taste for quality speakers—now's your chance to save big on one slightly old but quite capable option. Gather round for this unbeatable deal on the Sony SRS-XE300! Available for a hefty $199.99 upon its release, the unit is currently available at a dirt-cheap price, thanks to Walmart's clearance deal! Be sure to act fast, though, because quantities might run out at any minute.

How cheap is it exactly? You might not even believe it—it retails for only $49 in its Black colorway! However, Walmart has lowered the XE-300's original price and states it usually comes for $149.31. Nevertheless, considering that Best Buy sells it for as much as $199.99 and Amazon offers one for about $80, Walmart's promo is clearly the one to go for! The best part? It comes straight from the seller, with no third-party merchants involved.

Save an epic 67% on the Sony SRS-XE300

If you want a durable, IP67-rated portable Bluetooth speaker with features like a built-in microphone, Google Fast Pair, and Bluetooth Multipoint for less than $50, head to Walmart. The seller hosts an epic clearance deal on the Sony SRS-XE300, saving you a whoopping $100 on this speaker.
$100 off (67%)
$49
$149 31
Buy at Walmart

With its IP67 rating, built-in microphone, and rugged design, this fella aims to be your ideal poolside companion. Still, there's no built-in strap or handle to ease transportation, so you should keep that in mind.

This rival to the best Bluetooth speakers also stands out with its sound quality. It can get quite loud, offering room-filling sound with satisfying low-end that should please most users—especially considering its current dirt-cheap asking price. It features a line-shaped diffuser, which helps disperse audio more evenly to create a somewhat wider soundstage.

As if that's not enough, you get Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint, which allow you to pair it quickly and switch between devices seamlessly. In terms of battery life, Sony claims you can get up to 24 hours of battery life between charges. Keep in mind that listening at higher volumes gives you less streaming time between charges.

While you'd possibly refrain from buying it at its original $199.99 price, the Sony SRS-XE300 is a steal right now! It may have been released in 2022, but you can get it for just $49 right now! Don't think twice and pull the trigger on this lovely clearance sale at Walmart before it runs out of stock.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
117 stories
17 Jan, 2025
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
15 Jan, 2025
Extremely loud JBL Xtreme 4 drops to a new all-time low at Amazon
13 Jan, 2025
Epic sale knocks 31% off the JBL Charge 5 for extremely limited time
11 Jan, 2025
Amazon's Winter Sale event knocks 30% off the Soundcore Motion 300, making it a must-have
06 Jan, 2025
At $34 off on Walmart, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Apple's latest patent suggests that a pristine display is coming soon to iPhone
Apple's latest patent suggests that a pristine display is coming soon to iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless