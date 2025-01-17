This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Bargain hunters with a taste for quality speakers—now's your chance to save big on one slightly old but quite capable option. Gather round for this unbeatable deal on the Sony SRS-XE300! Available for a hefty $199.99 upon its release, the unit is currently available at a dirt-cheap price, thanks to Walmart's clearance deal! Be sure to act fast, though, because quantities might run out at any minute.
How cheap is it exactly? You might not even believe it—it retails for only $49 in its Black colorway! However, Walmart has lowered the XE-300's original price and states it usually comes for $149.31. Nevertheless, considering that Best Buy sells it for as much as $199.99 and Amazon offers one for about $80, Walmart's promo is clearly the one to go for! The best part? It comes straight from the seller, with no third-party merchants involved.
With its IP67 rating, built-in microphone, and rugged design, this fella aims to be your ideal poolside companion. Still, there's no built-in strap or handle to ease transportation, so you should keep that in mind.
As if that's not enough, you get Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint, which allow you to pair it quickly and switch between devices seamlessly. In terms of battery life, Sony claims you can get up to 24 hours of battery life between charges. Keep in mind that listening at higher volumes gives you less streaming time between charges.
This rival to the best Bluetooth speakers also stands out with its sound quality. It can get quite loud, offering room-filling sound with satisfying low-end that should please most users—especially considering its current dirt-cheap asking price. It features a line-shaped diffuser, which helps disperse audio more evenly to create a somewhat wider soundstage.
While you'd possibly refrain from buying it at its original $199.99 price, the Sony SRS-XE300 is a steal right now! It may have been released in 2022, but you can get it for just $49 right now! Don't think twice and pull the trigger on this lovely clearance sale at Walmart before it runs out of stock.
