The largest ever 50MP phone camera sensor from Sony is landing in a handset this year

Back in 2014, with the DMC-CM1 Panasonic released the phone with the largest ever camera sensor at the time, a 20MP one-inch affair that was attached to something more akin to a point-and-shoot camera with Android than a phone.
Today's largest phone camera sensors are no less impressive, such as the 1/1.12-inch Samsung GN2 in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, or the one-incher in the Sony Xperia PRO-I whose usable area is, however, clipped to a lesser size.
Leave it to Sony to again come up with a huge 1" phone camera sensor that credible leaker Digital Chat Station claims will be released in a phone under the model number IMX989 as soon as this year.
If we have to guess, the new 1" Sony sensor could make a cameo in the heir of the Xperia PRO-I or another Xiaomi flagship, but, whichever phone gets it first, will be able to brag with the largest 50MP camera sensor on a phone, since the PRO-I's main camera is just 12MP in resolution.
In any case, the direct jump to a new IMX900-series of Sony sensors will be big, and we can't wait to see what this new sensor brings to the already impressive phone camera photography experience.
