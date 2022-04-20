The largest ever 50MP phone camera sensor from Sony is landing in a handset this year

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.











Leave it to Sony to again come up with a huge 1" phone camera sensor that credible leaker Digital Chat Station claims will be released in a phone under the model number IMX989 as soon as this year.





If we have to guess, the new 1" Sony sensor could make a cameo in the heir of the Xperia PRO-I or another Xiaomi flagship, but, whichever phone gets it first, will be able to brag with the largest 50MP camera sensor on a phone, since the PRO-I's main camera is just 12MP in resolution.





In any case, the direct jump to a new IMX900-series of Sony sensors will be big, and we can't wait to see what this new sensor brings to the already impressive phone camera photography experience.

