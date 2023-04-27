Sony reveals the exact date when it will unveil the Xperia 1 V

Sony has just released a video trailer for its next top-of-the-line handset. The Sony Xperia 1 V will be unveiled on Thursday, May 11th at 1 pm Japan Time which happens to be 12 midnight on the East Coast of the U.S. The video doesn't reveal anything about the new phone. It starts with a robotic voice telling us that the next ONE is coming for your creativity. We see a man watching the sun setting from a mountain.











Speaking of the cameras, the Xperia 1 V is rumored to include Sony's own IMX989 one-inch image sensor, a periscope telephoto camera with variable zoom. As for storage, most likely Sony will continue to stick to the 256GB and 512GB configurations. The handset should be equipped with 12GB RAM and perhaps a 16GB RAM/1TB storage pairing is in the works. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC driving the device.











The screen on the Xperia 1 V will most likely keep the 4K resolution seen on its predecessor which did feature a 120Hz refresh rate, but not one with LTPO capabilities which means that it couldn't drop all the way down to 1Hz when static content was on the screen. To save battery life, adding LTPO technology to the Xperia 1 V would be a smart move. Speaking of the battery, the rumor mill is calling for Sony to stick witht he 5000mAh battery capacity it offered on the Xperia 1 IV.





An increase from the 30W charging speed (wired) might be a nice gift for the Sony faithful since in this day and age, 30W means waiting a long time for the phone's battery to be fully replenished.





If you're interested in the Xperia 1 V, circle May 11th on your calendar and keep checking in right here.

