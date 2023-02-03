Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

First alleged Sony Xperia 1 V image shows a revamped camera array

Android Sony
1
First alleged Sony Xperia 1 V image shows a revamped camera array
An image of what is believed to be the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 V has popped up online, highlighting the changes that have been made to the camera array.

The Xperia I IV features a vertical camera bump with a 12MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. It also has a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for determining depth information and an RGB IR sensor for optimal white balance adjustments.

Leaker ZACKBUKS found a picture of the Xperia 1 V on Esato forums (via Android Authority) and shared it on his Weibo account. 

Even though he isn't completely sure if the picture is authentic, he has made a few interesting observations. Firstly, it looks like Sony's next flagship will do away with the 3D ToF and RGB-IR sensors. He adds that the AI ​​focus tracking technology will likely make up for the missing ToF unit.


ZACKBUKS also believes that the phone sports new main and ultra-wide angle sensors. That's interesting because an earlier leak had said the phone could feature a new telephoto camera. If both these rumors pan out, the Xperia V will have a wholly new camera array from top to bottom and this may help it become the best camera phone of 2023.


Other than that, the camera island now houses the flash unit, giving the phone a cleaner look. The mic has also been placed on the camera strip, to allow for clearer voice recording while shooting videos.

The phone has an NFC logo, which implies it's the international model.

According to earlier reports, the Xperia 1 V might be considerably cheaper than the Xperia 1 IV to better compete with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The device will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the phone may feature a front camera cutout instead of a chunky top bezel. It is also rumored to have an in-display fingerprint reader.

Sony could reveal the phone during MWC Barcelona 2023 which kicks off later this month but the actual release might still be some months away.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
Twitter will now let any user appeal account suspensions
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
You can now save up to £648 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 if you pre-order it from Vodafone UK
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
Twitter may soon start asking for your ID in order to verify if you are a real person
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance
Want to see an iPhone survive being deep fried? Here is your chance

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless