Sony rolls out Android 14 updates to three Xperia smartphones
Over the weekend, Sony confirmed the Xperia 5 V is its first smartphone to receive the Android 14 update in 2024. Today, the Japanese company announced three other Xperia phones will be getting the update in the coming days: Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV, and Xperia 10 IV.
All three Xperia phones launched back in 2022 are getting their second major OS update and are expected to receive at least one more Android update before software support is discontinued.
Keep in mind that these are not the only improvements coming to the Xperia smartphones by way of Android 14. These are just the ones that Sony thinks are worth highlighting, so expect a lot more benefits once your Android 14 update arrives.
Speaking of which, if you own one of the Xperia phones eligible for Android 14, you’ll probably have to wait a few more days since these updates are usually rolled out in stages.
Just like the Xperia 5 V, the three phones eligible for Android 14 updates starting today will be getting some key new features and improvements:
- Flash Notifications – flash the camera light or the screen when you receive notifications or when alarm sounds
- Compatible with Find my device app – you can find your device & lock/erase content remotely
- Expanded Nearby Share feature – you can send files from your Windows computer to Xperia 5 V without any cables
- Customize your Lock screen shortcuts – you can add your favorite shortcuts on your Xperia 5 V lockscreen
