Sony’s first phone to get the Android 14 update in 2024 is the Xperia 5 V

The Xperia 5 V is one of the newest Sony smartphones, so it makes sense for the Japanese company to want to keep it up to date when it comes to software. Launched on the market back in September 2023, the Xperia 5 V is now getting Android 14, its first major software update since its release.

The information comes from Sony’s official Instagram account but fails to include any details about the availability of the update. Even if the rollout happens in stages, it would have been nice to know who’s getting it first.

Besides that, we’re offered a list of key new features and improvements coming with the Android 14 update:

  • Flash Notifications – flash the camera light or the screen when you receive notifications or when alarm sounds
  • Compatible with Find my device app – you can find your device & lock/erase content remotely
  • Expanded Nearby Share feature – you can send files from your Windows computer to Xperia 5 V without any cables
  • Customize your Lock screen shortcuts – you can add your favorite shortcuts on your Xperia 5 V lockscreen

Granted, it looks like the changelog is a copy/pasta of the Xperia 10 VAndroid 14 changelog, it’s completely fair game since the improvements are similar. Perhaps changing the name of the phone in the list would remove any confusion.

Anyway, if you’re rocking an Xperia 5 V as your daily driver, you should check if the Android 14 update is available for your, especially if you didn’t receive any notifications regarding this.
