Sonos CEO says the old app won’t return

The Verge

Sonos continues to bleed customers and that’s not going to change until the new app the company released a few months ago brings back all the functionality that the old one had.The decision to move the core functions of the Sonos app into the cloud proved to be disastrous for the audio company, which not only lost a lot of money trying to fix the many problems, but also had to lay off many employees.That said, reported less than a week ago that Sonos was considering re-releasing the old app in an attempt to prevent more customers from giving up on the company’s products.Unfortunately, that won’t happen because Sonos has already rolled out several driver updates for its audio products that seem to be incompatible with the old app now.None other than Sonos CEO Patrick Spence confirmed the information during a Reddit AMA . According to him, it’s not just the old mobile app that must be fully compatible with its Sonos audio products, but also the software that runs on the speakers and in the cloud.Spence also reiterated the company’s commitment to fixing the new app, which forced Sonos to delay the launch of two major products. He’s stated that he’ll return to Reddit to offer more details about what’s coming to the new app and respond to the “most upvoted questions.”