Sonos’s new app is so bad that the company considers relaunching the old version
Sonos not only lost a lot of customers after releasing its redesigned app, but the company was also forced to delay the launch of two important products. During last week’s earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence that because the company must address the app ahead of everything else, two major new product release planned for Q4 will be postponed until the app experience meets the level of quality customers expect.
Despite the fact that Sonos has been pushing major updates every two weeks or so, the situation doesn’t seem to improve too much. In fact, Sonos is considering relaunching the old version of the app. The Verge reports that the higher ups at Sonos have been discussing the possibility of bringing back the previous version of the app.
Unfortunately, there’s also a cost in jobs that Sonos is forced to pay. The company laid off about 100 employees over the weekend, a terrible move considering that the entire blame sits on the higher ups’ shoulders.
“While the redesign of the app was and remains the right thing to do, our execution — my execution — fell short of the mark,” said Patrick Spence. By the way, Spence is not among the 100 employees who were let go last week.
At this point, it’s safe to say that Sonos lost all credibility following the release of its redesigned app, which moves most of the functionality to the cloud, something that most customers hate with passion.
One of the two delayed products are likely to be the successor to the Sonos Arc soundbar, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans cited by The Verge.
The cost of releasing a redesigned app without getting feedback from the customers and insisting on backing it app even after the huge backlash is between $20 and $30 million in the near term, CEO Patrick Spence claims.
