Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them

By
0comments
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Do you know what's worse than discovering that your phone has some serious vulnerabilities? Finding out that one of the vulnerabilities is actively being exploited by attackers. During the latest monthly Pixel update, Google noted that CVE-2024-32896 "may be under limited, targeted exploitation." The zero-day exploit (which simply means that the vulnerability was unknown to the phone manufacturer and no fix or patch was available when discovered) was listed in the Pixel Update Bulletin as "High Severity."

According to Forbes, this vulnerability has made the U.S. government so nervous that it is ordering all federal employees with a Pixel handset to update their phones before July 4th "or discontinue use of the product." While the warning is directed at U.S. government agencies, companies might want to follow suit; even individuals who use company Wi-Fi to connect to the internet should install the latest security update as soon as possible.

The US government warning comes from the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) listings that are managed by CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency). The advisory said, "Android Pixel contains an unspecified vulnerability in the firmware that allows for privilege escalation." Privilege escalation would allow an attacker to use an app to capture information that normally would not be available to the bad actor.

GrapheneOS posts more information about the security update - U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
GrapheneOS posts more information about the security update

Even though the U.S. government seems focused on Pixel users, GrapheneOS says that the vulnerability isn't just a concern for Pixel users. Graphene OS says, "It's fixed on Pixels with the June update (Android 14 QPR3) and will be fixed on other Android devices when they eventually update to Android 15. If they don't update to Android 15, they probably won't get the fix, since it has not been backported."

To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > Software updates and if you have an update pending, simply follow the directions. In a situation like this, we'd suggest that all Pixel users, whether they work for the U.S. government or not, update their phones right away.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Galaxy device owners receive update for the Samsung Calculator app
Galaxy device owners receive update for the Samsung Calculator app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless