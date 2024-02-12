Some OnePlus 12R units have slower storage speeds than originally advertised, company admits

OnePlus initially advertised that the 256GB configuration of the OnePlus 12R will include UFS 4.0 storage instead of the older and slower UFS 3.1. This is exactly what Android Authority spotted that the now archived product listing page stated, a page that has since then been updated to state that UFS 3.1 is actually the default for all storage options.





This error was confirmed by the company in a This error was confirmed by the company in a statement to the OnePlus Community , where OnePlus President Kinder Liu stated:









This post has, of course, sparked a frenzy of both complaints and kudos by customers who have either felt cheated by the bait and switch of the device's specs or who consider that the company's open admission makes up for the mistake. However, as some have said, even though the difference between UFS 4.0 and UFS 3.1 might not be noticed by the average user, it is not acceptable to make such a mistake as it feels like cheating the customers who have ordered a higher variant thinking they were getting better specs.









That said, the company appears to be providing a way to right this wrong. Although no specifics were given on what the exact plan was, Liu has asked for the community to be patient in finding a resolution, and has asked for a few more days (specifically until February 15th, 2024) before flooding the support lines.





Source: OnePlus Community

This is definitely an uncomfortable situation for both the company and the customers. On one hand, OnePlus has come forward to shed light on the error that has occurred, which deserves some credit. On the other hand, this is a hard pill to swallow if you made a purchasing decision based on incorrect information. This is definitely an uncomfortable situation for both the company and the customers. On one hand, OnePlus has come forward to shed light on the error that has occurred, which deserves some credit. On the other hand, this is a hard pill to swallow if you made a purchasing decision based on incorrect information.





It remains unclear which route OnePlus will take pertaining to the existing orders of the OnePlus 12R —will the company provide refunds to the affected customers or throw in an accessory to make up for the difference? We will be staying tuned to the company's following announcements to find out.

