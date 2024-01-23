



Get ready to be amazed. The OnePlus 12 is designed to meet the needs of smartphone users who value versatility, while the 12R focuses on delivering exceptional performance and speed, making it a perfect fit for gamers and those who frequently multitask.





Source - OnePlus





OnePlus 12R Unveiled: A Performance Powerhouse with Unmatched Features

The 12R isn't your average flagship. It's an uncompromising champion of speed and smoothness, built from the ground up to dominate the 2024 gaming scene. While its sibling, the OnePlus 12 , excels in all-around excellence, the 12R is a laser-focused machine, tailor-made for those who crave ultimate performance. The 12R prioritizes raw power and speed, making it the ideal choice for gamers and multi-taskers.



Unleashing the Trinity Engine OnePlus has poured a decade of expertise into this device, equipping it with the all-new Trinity Engine. This six-pronged technological beast optimizes everything from the processor to the storage, transforming the 12R into a multi-tasking and gaming monster. At its core lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 4nm octa-core powerhouse tuned for peak performance. And with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, lag becomes a distant memory.



A Display Fit for Champions But raw power needs a pristine canvas. The 12R boasts a stunning 6.78" AMOLED 120Hz display bathed in upgraded brightness and color. The secret sauce? LTPO 4.0 technology. This revolutionary tech dynamically adjusts the refresh rate, ensuring buttery-smooth visuals while simultaneously preserving battery life. Whether you're tearing through a fast-paced shooter or admiring a still image, the 12R adapts to deliver the perfect experience.



Unmatched Cooling and Battery Life Even the fiercest beasts need proper cooling. The 12R houses the most advanced cooling system OnePlus has ever created – the Cryo-Velocity Cooling System. This dual-chamber behemoth ensures rapid heat dissipation, keeping the phone cool even under the most demanding workloads. And to fuel these epic gaming sessions, the 12R comes equipped with the largest ever OnePlus battery – a monstrous 5,500mAh beast. When it's time to refuel, the 80W SUPERVOOC charger brings the 12R back to life in just 31 minutes.









Camera Prowess for Every Moment But the 12R isn't just about raw power. It's also a photographic powerhouse. At its heart lies the Sony IMX890 50-megapixel sensor, partnered with OnePlus's own imaging algorithms to capture stunning photos in any light. And with a versatile array of secondary lenses, including an ultrawide, macro, and 16-megapixel front-facing camera, you're ready for any photographic challenge.



Sleek Design and Improved Functionality The 12R isn't just a beast within. Available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray, it boasts a stunning and sturdy design with more aluminum than ever before. But OnePlus didn't just focus on aesthetics. They redesigned the iconic Alert Slider, shifting it to the left side for better antenna performance when playing in landscape mode – a gamer's dream come true.











Source - OnePlus

OnePlus 12R Display 6.8 inches 2780 x 1264 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate

Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 16GB RAM

Storage 256GB,

Battery 5500 mAh

OS Android 14





Pricing and Availability The OnePlus 12R launches in the United States and Canada on February 13th, starting at USD$499.99 / CAD$669.99. You can grab yours from the widget below, and as a perk for early adopters, you will be able to trade in ANY phone in ANY condition on OnePlus.com and get an additional $100 off!



