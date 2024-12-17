Snapchat introduces new monetization program for creators
Snap is allowing Snapchat creators to earn a share of the ad revenue obtained from their Spotlight videos that are longer than 1 minute. As part of the company’s new monetization program for creators, Snap revealed important changes to how it supports users who decide to create content on the social network platform.
More importantly, you must reside in one of the countries eligible for the Spotlight reward program: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Korea (the Republic of), Kuwait, Libya, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands (the), New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Philippines (the), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, or United States.
In any case, according to Snap, the number of creators posting publicly has more than tripled over the last year. Also, the company revealed that Spotlight viewership increased by 25 percent YoY (year-over-year), hence the inclusion of the new perk in the unified monetization program for creators.
Starting February 1, 2025, Snap creators who are eligible for the new program will be able to monetize their Spotlight videos longer than 1 minute. Snap announced that as part of the unified program, creators may be eligible for invitation if they meet the below criteria:
- Have at least 50,000 followers.
- Post at least 25 times per month to Saved Stories or Spotlight.
- Post to either Spotlight or Public Stories on at least 10 of the last 28 days.
- Achieve one of the following in the last 28 days:
- 10 million Snap views
- 1 million Spotlight views
- 12,000 hours of view time
While this feels like a great initiative from a creator’s perspective, the number of countries where the Spotlight reward program is available is quite low compared with the competition. Adding more countries to the list would certainly increase the amount of content produced on Snapchat, but perhaps Snap is not yet ready to pay even more creators for their content.
