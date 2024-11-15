Snapchat brings Find Me-like location sharing feature to Family Center
Snap is adding new location sharing features to Family Center, allowing parents and caregivers to send requests asking their teen to share their live location. A new button will soon be added in Family Center to make the new feature accessible quick and easy.
The share location feature will also allow parents to share their location back. Besides that, parents will have visibility into location-sharing selections too, allowing them to see which friends their teen shares their location with on Snap Map.
The social app is adding travel notifications to Family Center to give parents the ability to know when their teen has arrived at a specific location. These features will be rolled out to all Snapchat users over the coming weeks.
As pointed out by Snap, location sharing is always off by default on Snapchat. Moreover, there’s no option to ever share location with someone who is not an accepted friend.
All the new location sharing features revealed by Snapchat today will be added to Family Center in the coming weeks, so don’t be surprised if none are yet available in your app yet.
Snap also announced that families will soon be able to choose up to three specific locations on the Snap Map, including home, school, or the gym, and parents will receive notifications when their family member leaved from or arrives at the designated locations.
Receive travel notifications via Family Center on Snapchat | Image credits: Snap
However, for users who share their location with all their Snapchat friends, the social company announced it will add new in-app reminders to review their selections. If you like to share your location with your friends, you’ll soon see a pop up when you add a new friend who may be outside your real-world network, prompting you to be “extra thoughtful” about your settings.
