Snapchat content creators are now eligible for cash prizes

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Snapchat content creators are now eligible for cash prizes
In an attempt to compete with TikTok, Snap announced today a new incentive meant to motivate Snapchat users to produce and share content on its social network. Spotlight Challenges is the new feature used by the company to reward Snapchatters with cash prizes for creating top-performing content using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics.

Initially, Spotlight Challenges will be rolling out next month to Snapchatters 16+ in the United States, but more markets will be added to roster in the following months. The company revealed that content creators can win a share of the total prize among available for each Spotlight Challenge, which will typically range from $1,000 to $24,000.

The minimum prize that a Snapchatter can win in a Spotlight Challenge is $250. Snap also announced that it may make available a larger amount of money for a particular Challenge.

In case of each Challenge, the top 50 eligible, relevant and highest viewed submissions will be judged on various criteria, such as creativity, originality, innovative use of Snap Creative Tools, unique POV, and entertainment value.

Those who wish to participate must visit the Trending Page and select the Challenge they want to take part in to see that specific’s Challenge’s page. Simply select “Challenge Details”, then tap the camera icon to open the Snapchat camera, choose create and then submit.

