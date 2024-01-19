Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Walmart is letting you snag the budget Google Pixel Buds A-Series for less through this deal

We’ve got some great news to share with Google Pixel fans. The Pixel Buds A-Series, Google’s affordable wireless in-ear headphones, have received a tempting price cut at Walmart. Right now, the merchant is selling the model in White at a $21 cheaper price.

We’ve done our homework and scoured other major retailers to see if Walmart’s current discount is matched somewhere. And guess what – it’s not (at least not on Best Buy or Amazon)! So, if you’d like to grab this pair of affordable earbuds for less than usual, now’s a good time to do it.

Pixel Buds A-Series (White): save $21 at Walmart

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series can now be yours at $21 off their price tag. The deal applies to the model in White only and lands the earbuds under the $80 mark. They offer rich audio with Adaptive Sound and can keep your jams going for up to 24 hours with the charging case.
$21 off (21%)
$78
$99
Buy at Walmart


There’s no denying that the Pixel Buds A-Series offers plenty of value for money. While not a knight in shining armor, these puppies should still put enough to the table to meet the needs of the casual listener. They are compatible with iOS and Android, offer Adaptive Sound, and keep your jams going strong for up to 24 hours with the case. What else could you ask for at that price?

On the soundstage, these bad boys are characterized by their rich audio with Adaptive Sound. This feature essentially works by turning the volume up or down, depending on the environment. In other words, when listening to music in bustling conditions, the Pixel Buds A-Series automatically toggle the volume button up. Once the earbuds sense the quiet around you, they adjust the volume accordingly.

Although you don’t get any EQ customizations here, you still have a Bass Boost feature that can be turned off and on to add more oomph to your favorite tunes. You also get an integrated voice assistant that lets you ask Google for important messages and notifications.

Battery-wise, the Pixel Buds A-Series offer about five hours of playtime on a single charge. Including the charging case into the equation helps you bring total playtime to 24 hours, giving you plenty of time to enjoy your beloved podcasts or artists.

To sum up, these Google earbuds may not be the best in their price range, but they certainly aren’t half bad, either. If you’re a Pixel user looking for affordable earbuds to complete your ecosystem with, you should absolutely get yourself a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series from Walmart.

