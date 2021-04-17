Photographic evidence allegedly shows smaller notch for this year's 5G iPhone series
It really does appear as though we will see a smaller notch on the Apple iPhone 13 series. Back on March 23rd, we showed you glass panels that are allegedly from the upcoming 2021 iPhone series including a 5.4-inch panel for the mini, a 6.1-inch panel for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch display for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The image shows a smaller notch for all three panels compared to each model's iPhone 12 counterpart.
On his Twitter account, Rui points out that he grabs his images from social media which is the case here. The images that accompany this article were posted on Twitter after first appearing on Weibo. We should note that there are no markings that would indicate that the glass panels in the photos are actually earmarked for the iPhone 13 series.
The panels could be prototype screen protectors from a third-party accessory company. If so, the dimensions used to create the prototype are usually taken from rumors and even photos of the most recent models which would be the iPhone 12 series. Note that in the photos that compare the glass panels to an iPhone 12 model, the notch is visibly smaller.
If you're wondering when we could see a notchless iPhone hit the shelves, it might happen as early as next year. Prescient analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year that we could see the notch gone by 2022 when the iPhone 14 series arrives. Replacing the notch could be a punch-hole for selfies with an in-display camera replacing the one used for Face ID.
The first iPhone to sport the notch was 2017's iPhone X although that was not the first phone to have one. The Android powered Essential PH-1 is considered to be the first handset to have a notch.
