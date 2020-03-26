Deals Wearables Fossil

The Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch is on sale at a hefty discount for the first time ever

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 26, 2020, 4:34 PM
The US-based Fossil Group sells Wear OS smartwatches under a lot of brands, and after releasing a bunch of new Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Diesel, Puma, and of course, Fossil products last fall, the company unveiled the minimalistic Skagen Falster 3 earlier this year with little fanfare.

Much like the Fossil Gen 5, this feature-packed device compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets normally costs $295. Because the Skagen Falster 3 is technically newer than its stylish cousin, we haven't seen it substantially discounted until today, when you can save a whopping $88.50 by shopping from Amazon.

The 30 percent price cut applies to all four different models available at the time of this writing, one of which comes with a black silicone band, while the others include blue silicone, gunmetal steel mesh, and "leather backed with silicone" options. 

Across the board, the case is made from robust stainless steel, measuring 42mm in diameter and 11mm in thickness, which makes the Skagen Falster 3 essentially squeeze between 40 and 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 variants in terms of overall size.

The list of features is arguably headlined by the ability to make and take voice calls on your wrist as long as you sync the smartwatch to an iPhone or Android handset, which basically means the Falster 3 has a built-in microphone and speaker but not standalone cellular support. What the Wear OS device can do without pairing to a smartphone is track your runs thanks to an untethered GPS connection, as well as help you pay for stuff instantly and seamlessly with NFC functionality.

There's also a heart rate monitor to keep an eye on your health, not to mention basic activity tracking to help you stay fit, and somewhat unexpectedly for a smartwatch that doesn't specifically target athletes and fitness nuts, a 3 ATM water resistance rating that means you can take the Skagen Falster 3 out for a swim and not worry about a thing.

Of course, the battery life is not great, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone the least bit familiar with the Wear OS ecosystem and Qualcomm's power-hungry Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Other than that, though, this is undoubtedly a phenomenal bargain for folks interested in an elegant Apple Watch alternative at a fraction of the Series 5's $399 starting price.

