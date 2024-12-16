The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Looking for high-quality wireless Bluetooth headphones at decent prices? If active noise cancellation and long battery life are some of your top priorities, we suggest the Sennheiser Momentum 4. These puppies can usually set you back a hefty $380, but they're under $190 right now! Moreover, if you order them on Amazon by December 20th, they should arrive just in time for Christmas!

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $192 at Amazon

Want to make the ideal Christmas gift? The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are one lovely option to consider, and they now cost way less than usual. Amazon has discounted these puppies in Black by a whopping 51%, making them an absolute delight for music lovers. The best part? If you order them by December 20th, they should arrive in time for Christmas Eve!
$192 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

Yep, Amazon has launched a hefty 51% markdown on these Sony WH-1000XM5 rivals, saving you a massive $192! However, the discount is only available on the model in Black, which is why we don't believe it'll remain active for long. That's to say, now's the time to act if you want to step up your listening experience without breaking the bank.

With their impressive ANC performance, these Sennheiser headphones reduce low-pitched sounds to a large extent. Although not as premium as some Bose and Sony options, these fellas will keep you well-immersed in your favorite tunes.

But what about their sound quality? It's definitely spot-on, considering their current asking price. The Momentum 4 headphones promise a Sennheiser Signature sound characterized by excellent timbre response and a lower-than-usual emphasis on bass.

Now, don't get us wrong—there's a decent amount of low-end, though it certainly isn't as prominent as other options. That provides a more balanced audio experience, something many users appreciate. On top of that, these puppies support several Bluetooth codecs, including aptX HD, which offers high-res sound. You even get a 3.5mm audio jack for those who prefer wired listening.

As mentioned earlier, the Sennheiser headphones handle the battery life front admirably. In fact, the brand claims you can get as much as 60 hours of non-stop music, which is about twice the battery life of the WH-1000XM5.

So, do you think these Sennheiser headphones are good enough to meet your needs? If so, we'd suggest acting fast and snatching your set at Amazon soon. And don't forget that only the Black-coated option is 51% off right now.
