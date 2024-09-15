Security research firm has a serious warning for those looking to buy an iPhone 16 model

It's not too late to pre-order the iPhone 16 model you want!



Pre-order iPhone 16 at Amazon with Boost Mobile Pre-order the iPhone 16 and experience Apple Intelligence and get things done effortlessly. The smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile for 100% off. You have to pick a Boost Mobile wireless plan ($65/mo). The deal requires activation. $830 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order iPhone 16 Plus at Amazon with Boost Mobile Enjoy Apple Intelligence on a larger screen with the iPhone 16 Plus. The smartphone is available for pre-order at Amazon with Boost Mobile. You can get the smartphone for less than $1 with a Boost Mobile wireless plan ($65/mo). Activation required. $930 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon





One trick being used by criminals is to build a website that looks like a well-known legitimate online store. By offering bogus 40% discounts on the iPhone 16 line, you are attracted to the lower prices so you enter your credit card info on the website along with your address. Some phony sites even have a place for victims to type in their PayPal information to "pay" for an iPhone that they will never receive. Meanwhile, the personal info they've divulged can be used by the thief to make purchases that will show up on the victim's credit card statement. And that credit card info can also be sold on the dark web.









Kaspersky researchers also tell iPhone owners to be wary of a scam that offers technical support to help Android users switching to iOS or help unknowledgeable iPhone buyers learn how to use their new iPhone. With this trick, the iPhone user's Apple ID and password are requested in order to sign in to the website offering support and are subsequently stolen. This is no good because the thief will "essentially hold the keys to your digital kingdom," according to Kaspersky.





With your Apple ID and password, the bad guys can get control of your phone, change passwords, access your banking and other financial apps, and wipe you out. They could also make unauthorized purchases using your Apple Wallet. Let's just say that giving out your Apple ID and password is not a good idea.

You can still pre-order the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max so go ahead and do it now!

Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon with Boost Mobile The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Pro is available for pre-order at Walmart with Verizon. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device. $1000 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon with Boost Mobile Go Pro Max this fall with style and choose the supreme iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latest ultra-premium iOS smartphone is available for pre-order at Walmart with Verizon. The device sells for under $1 with Boost Mobile, plan and activation required ($70.55/mo). $1200 off (100%) Pre-order at Amazon





iPhone 16 launch is a big opportunity for them. It is vital that people do their research and order from official websites while remaining guarded." When you're buying a new iPhone, it is suggested that you stay with well-known retailers such as

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at security firm ESET says that criminals have "impeccable timing when it comes to the latest scams—and thelaunch is a big opportunity for them. It is vital that people do their research and order from official websites while remaining guarded." When you're buying a new iPhone, it is suggested that you stay with well-known retailers such as Verizon T-Mobile , AT&T, and Best Buy. Of course, Apple's online store gives you various purchasing options when it comes to buying a new iPhone and accessories.





If you're not sure if a website is legit, check the URL before you share any personal information suggests Kaspersky security expert Olga Svistunova. Also, look for spelling mistakes like "App1e" instead of "Apple." She adds, "Scammers are counting on eager fans letting their guard down, so vigilance is key,"