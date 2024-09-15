Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Security research firm has a serious warning for those looking to buy an iPhone 16 model

So you're in the market for a new phone and you've decided to buy one of the new iPhone 16 models. According to online security firm Kaspersky, ever since Apple's "Glowtime" event was over last Monday, iPhone 16 series buyers have been the target of online scammers and other bad actors trying to steal the hard-earned cash you've salted away to buy your new iPhone.

One trick being used by criminals is to build a website that looks like a well-known legitimate online store. By offering bogus 40% discounts on the iPhone 16 line, you are attracted to the lower prices so you enter your credit card info on the website along with your address. Some phony sites even have a place for victims to type in their PayPal information to "pay" for an iPhone that they will never receive. Meanwhile, the personal info they've divulged can be used by the thief to make purchases that will show up on the victim's credit card statement. And that credit card info can also be sold on the dark web.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro on the left, iPhone 16 on the right. | Image credit-Apple - Security research firm has a serious warning for those looking to buy an iPhone 16 model
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on the left, iPhone 16 on the right. | Image credit-Apple

Kaspersky researchers also tell iPhone owners to be wary of a scam that offers technical support to help Android users switching to iOS or help unknowledgeable iPhone buyers learn how to use their new iPhone. With this trick, the iPhone user's Apple ID and password are requested in order to sign in to the website offering support and are subsequently stolen. This is no good because the thief will "essentially hold the keys to your digital kingdom," according to Kaspersky.

With your Apple ID and password, the bad guys can get control of your phone, change passwords, access your banking and other financial apps, and wipe you out. They could also make unauthorized purchases using your Apple Wallet. Let's just say that giving out your Apple ID and password is not a good idea.

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity advisor at security firm ESET says that criminals have "impeccable timing when it comes to the latest scams—and the iPhone 16 launch is a big opportunity for them. It is vital that people do their research and order from official websites while remaining guarded." When you're buying a new iPhone, it is suggested that you stay with well-known retailers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Best Buy. Of course, Apple's online store gives you various purchasing options when it comes to buying a new iPhone and accessories.

If you're not sure if a website is legit, check the URL before you share any personal information suggests Kaspersky security expert Olga Svistunova. Also, look for spelling mistakes like "App1e" instead of "Apple." She adds, "Scammers are counting on eager fans letting their guard down, so vigilance is key,"
