The second-gen of the most affordable flip foldable lands with a new look

AI-powered features are in, too

When it comes to the rear cameras, there's nothing too revolutionary. The Flip 2 features a dual-camera setup, with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to add some nice blur to your portrait shots.The new foldable phone comes in three different colors:It comes with IPX2 water resistance, meaning it can handle light splashes, and IP4X dust resistance, so a little dust won't be a problem.Inside, the Flip 2 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging support, and Nubia says you can go from 0 to 100% in just 55 minutes. Powering the device is the Dimensity 7300X chipset, a version of the regular 7300 tailored for dual-display phones like this one. It comes with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, running on Android 14 . While it's not going to break any speed records, this setup should handle day-to-day tasks smoothly.And, of course, as expected with any new phone these days, AI features are part of the package, with the official page highlighting a custom assistant designed to work with local apps in Japan. It's likely that, as the phone rolls out globally, more apps will be included. One standout feature is AI-powered replies, which could come in handy if you misplace your phone or simply don't feel like answering.In addition to that, the Flip 2 offers other AI-powered tools that might sound familiar. For example, when making a call, you can select the language, and AI will translate the conversation in real time, making it easier to communicate across language barriers. It's a feature that feels similar to the Live Translate function on Samsung's Galaxy phones.The Flip 2 also offers automated call transcriptions, and you have the option to choose whether or not to record a call. However, there's a quirky option here – if you decide to record, you can choose not to notify the other person, which might raise a few eyebrows.Finally, let's talk about price and availability. Keeping the legacy of being one of the most affordable flip foldables around, the Nubia Flip 2 comes in at ¥64,080 (around $410 USD when directly converted) in Japan for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version. While the price may vary depending on the region, it should generally fall within this range.Other flip foldable smartphones out there come with higher prices and, yes, better specs, but the price gap is hard to ignore. For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100, while the more budget-friendly Motorola Razr (2024) begins at $699. So, if you're not after flagship specs and just want the foldable form factor, the Nubia Flip 2 might be worth watching as it becomes more widely available.