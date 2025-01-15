The second-gen of the most affordable flip foldable lands with a new look
Nubia's Flip 2 foldable smartphone has officially landed in Japan, marking the company's second entry into the foldable market. While the original model first appeared last February and went global by April, this new release is surprisingly early. It also brings a major design refresh, one that had already been teased through leaks leading up to the launch.
The most noticeable update in this model is the cover screen. The round display from the original Flip is gone and is replaced by a more traditional rectangular one. This 3-inch screen boasts a 422 x 682 pixel resolution, letting you quickly check apps and notifications without needing to open the phone.
The original Flip's round display has been swapped for a more conventional rectangular one. | Image credit – Nubia
The Flip 2 retains its predecessor's 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display on the inside, offering Full HD+ resolution. The fingerprint scanner isn't embedded in the screen; instead, it's positioned on the side, also serving as the power button. For selfies, there's a punch-hole 32 MP camera that can snap pics with a simple wave or peace sign – super convenient for hands-free shots, if you ask me. It also lets you unlock the phone using face recognition.
The phone has a dual-camera setup on the outside. | Image credit – Nubia
When it comes to the rear cameras, there's nothing too revolutionary. The Flip 2 features a dual-camera setup, with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to add some nice blur to your portrait shots.
The new foldable phone comes in three different colors:
- Black
- White
- Blue
It comes with IPX2 water resistance, meaning it can handle light splashes, and IP4X dust resistance, so a little dust won't be a problem.
Nubia Flip 2 comes in three simple color options. | Image credit – Nubia
Inside, the Flip 2 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging support, and Nubia says you can go from 0 to 100% in just 55 minutes. Powering the device is the Dimensity 7300X chipset, a version of the regular 7300 tailored for dual-display phones like this one. It comes with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, running on Android 14. While it's not going to break any speed records, this setup should handle day-to-day tasks smoothly.
AI-powered features are in, too
And, of course, as expected with any new phone these days, AI features are part of the package, with the official page highlighting a custom assistant designed to work with local apps in Japan. It's likely that, as the phone rolls out globally, more apps will be included. One standout feature is AI-powered replies, which could come in handy if you misplace your phone or simply don't feel like answering.
In addition to that, the Flip 2 offers other AI-powered tools that might sound familiar. For example, when making a call, you can select the language, and AI will translate the conversation in real time, making it easier to communicate across language barriers. It's a feature that feels similar to the Live Translate function on Samsung's Galaxy phones.
Finally, let's talk about price and availability. Keeping the legacy of being one of the most affordable flip foldables around, the Nubia Flip 2 comes in at ¥64,080 (around $410 USD when directly converted) in Japan for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version. While the price may vary depending on the region, it should generally fall within this range.
Other flip foldable smartphones out there come with higher prices and, yes, better specs, but the price gap is hard to ignore. For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100, while the more budget-friendly Motorola Razr (2024) begins at $699. So, if you're not after flagship specs and just want the foldable form factor, the Nubia Flip 2 might be worth watching as it becomes more widely available.
