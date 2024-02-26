Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market





The company announced an "extensive global expansion throughout Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa" for its newest 2024 crop of phones that range from the lowly $149 nubia Music to the flagship Z60 Ultra with its under-display camera.





The nubia Music, however, offers dual 3.5mm audio jacks and high-quality speakers that can deliver 6x higher than average volume. The other new entrant that will see global distribution is the nubia Focus 5G series that features a dual 108MP camera starting from just $199, as well as the upgraded Neo 2 5G gaming phone with its innovative touch shoulder triggers at the same low, low price as well.

nubia Focus 5G series



Inspired by the classic camera design, nubia Focus Pro 5G features the world's only dual photography buttons. The Sliding Shortcut button enables one-touch activation of the

camera, while the Capture button provides a real-camera-like experience for taking photos.





The 108MP dual-camera system on the 6.7-inch nubia Focus Pro 5G comes equipped with 5 focal lengths while the 6.6-inch nubia Focus 5G comes with 4. The Focus series comes with in-censor zoom algorithm, RAW super night mode, RAW HDR and 4K video as well. "Designed with a glass back cover, it presents an exquisite and aesthetic appearance reminiscent of classic professional camera lenses," waxes ZTE. Add the 5000 mAh batteries and 5nm chipsets and $199 starting price seems like a bargain.





nubia Music Series



These puppies come with "600% higher volume than average models" as their large speakers are designed for shared listening why "AI-powered extreme volume algorithm" takes care of the highs and lowe. To enhance the audio experience, the nubia Music phone comes with not one but two of the increasingly rare 3.5mm headphone jacks to, again, facilitate music sharing all the while the Music series starts from only $149.









Gaming series: nubia Neo 2 5G



The second, Neo 2 5G phone of nubia's gaming-center Neo series fits in the "Better for all" credo with its low $199 starting price. The nubia Neo 2 5G comes with dual gaming shoulder triggers and the button functions can be customized, too.

shoulder triggers and the button functions can be customized, too. The "bionic mecha design" is certainly eye-catching and the phones comes with 6.72-inch 120Hz display, huge 6000mAh battery and dual camera and speaker set with DTS:X Ultra audio support for a more immersive gameplay.





Affordable foldables





That's not to mention the world's cheapest foldable phone, too! The nubia Z Flip 5G is, as the name suggest, a clamshell design with foldable display that starts from only $599, an incredible price point that just a few years back would've been unthinkable for a foldable phone.





The cheapest flip phone has great specs for the price, too, with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display that can bend in half around an innovative durable hinge that irons out its crease when unfurled with success. It also sports a dual 50MP camera on the back circling the round cover screen, while a 4300 mAh battery pack with fast charging capabilities can keep it powered through the day.





In any case all of these affordable Flip, Focus, Music, and gaming Neo series are part of ZTE's Mobile Devices department new "Better for All" strategy, designed to " meet the diverse needs and expectations of global consumers " while ZTE is battling to regain market share with extremely affordable prices, probably selling the phones at cost during its grand return to the global stage.