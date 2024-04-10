The most affordable foldable smartphone is now available for pre-order

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
ZTE
The nubia Flip 5G is the world’s most affordable foldable smartphone, which is a big reason why many tech-savvy would want to own one. The fact that this isn’t actually a flagship helps nubia keep the price on the low side, but even with a top-tier processor inside this would have been cheaper than Samsung’s foldables.

Just like we reported early this month, nubia plans to make the Flip 5G available globally by the end of April. Today, we finally have a launch date, and if you’ve already decided that you absolutely have to own the Filp 5G, you can even pre-order one right before the phone goes on sale on April 23. Keep in mind that pre-orders have not been opened worldwide, but that should change in the next few days.

Despite the fact that Chinese handset maker ZTE is one of the companies targeted by US sanctions, nubia, one of ZTE’s brands, can sell its products in the US. That means that US customers can pre-order the Flip 5G from the nubia’s official website.

As far as the price goes, the cheaper model that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs $500, while the expensive version featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced to sell for $700.

Officially unveiled back in February at Mobile World Congress (MWC), the Flip 5G is a pretty decent mid-range device. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, nubia’s phone features a 1.43-inch OLED cover display and a generous 4,310 mAh battery. Other highlights of the nubia Flip 5G includes a dual camera setup (50MP + 2MP), a secondary 16-megapixel wide camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

