The most affordable foldable smartphone is now available for pre-order

The nubia Flip 5G is the world’s most affordable foldable smartphone, which is a big reason why many tech-savvy would want to own one. The fact that this isn’t actually a flagship helps nubia keep the price on the low side, but even with a top-tier processor inside this would have been cheaper than Samsung’s foldables.
As far as the price goes, the cheaper model that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs $500, while the expensive version featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced to sell for $700.
Officially unveiled back in February at Mobile World Congress (MWC), the Flip 5G is a pretty decent mid-range device. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Also, nubia’s phone features a 1.43-inch OLED cover display and a generous 4,310 mAh battery. Other highlights of the nubia Flip 5G includes a dual camera setup (50MP + 2MP), a secondary 16-megapixel wide camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Just like we reported early this month, nubia plans to make the Flip 5G available globally by the end of April. Today, we finally have a launch date, and if you’ve already decided that you absolutely have to own the Filp 5G, you can even pre-order one right before the phone goes on sale on April 23. Keep in mind that pre-orders have not been opened worldwide, but that should change in the next few days.
Despite the fact that Chinese handset maker ZTE is one of the companies targeted by US sanctions, nubia, one of ZTE’s brands, can sell its products in the US. That means that US customers can pre-order the Flip 5G from the nubia’s official website.
