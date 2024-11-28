New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables

Nubia Flip 5G. | Image credit – Nubia

According to the report, the cover display on the Nubia Flip 2 will measure 3 inches diagonally. It's an OLED panel with a resolution of 682 x 422. The main foldable screen will also use OLED technology, coming in at 6.85 inches with a resolution of 2970 x 1188.The rear camera setup has been revamped as well. This time, two cameras and an LED flash are arranged vertically in a ring right next to the cover screen. In contrast, the first-gen Nubia Flip had its cameras housed in a frame surrounding the circular secondary display.The side profile of the Nubia Flip 2 reveals a slightly rounded frame. On the right, you'll find the volume buttons alongside a flat power button, which is expected to double as a fingerprint scanner.As for memory and storage options, the phone is expected to offer three RAM variants: 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB. Internal storage also might come in three choices: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The Nubia Flip 2 is rumored to pack a 4,225 mAh battery – quite decent for a flip-style foldable. As expected, the phone will support both 5G and 4G connectivity.While there's no official launch date yet, a February 2025 release seems likely, considering its predecessor debuted in February 2024. If you're curious about trying out a flip foldable without breaking the bank, I think this could be a solid option. And if Nubia sticks to the current generation's pricing – around $500 – it might just be one of the most budget-friendly options in its category.