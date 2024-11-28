Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables

Android
Nubia Flip 5G shown front and back on a white background.
Nubia Flip 5G. | Image credit – Nubia

Earlier this year, Chinese smartphone maker Nubia introduced one of the most budget-friendly flip-style foldables, the Nubia Flip 5G. Now, the company is gearing up to unveil its second-gen clamshell foldable, and it looks like its design may have just been leaked.

Check out the upcoming Nubia Flip 2


The Nubia Flip 2 has reportedly shown up on TENAA, China's version of the FCC, confirming both its design and some of its specs. Based on the images, the second-gen flip foldable will feature a significantly larger cover display. Plus, Nubia is ditching the smaller circular panel found in the current generation (check the cover image for reference) in favor of a more practical rectangular one.

This is how the upcoming Nubia Flip 2 might look like. | Image credit – 91mobiles

According to the report, the cover display on the Nubia Flip 2 will measure 3 inches diagonally. It's an OLED panel with a resolution of 682 x 422. The main foldable screen will also use OLED technology, coming in at 6.85 inches with a resolution of 2970 x 1188.

The rear camera setup has been revamped as well. This time, two cameras and an LED flash are arranged vertically in a ring right next to the cover screen. In contrast, the first-gen Nubia Flip had its cameras housed in a frame surrounding the circular secondary display.

The side profile of the Nubia Flip 2 reveals a slightly rounded frame. On the right, you'll find the volume buttons alongside a flat power button, which is expected to double as a fingerprint scanner.

As for memory and storage options, the phone is expected to offer three RAM variants: 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB. Internal storage also might come in three choices: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The Nubia Flip 2 is rumored to pack a 4,225 mAh battery – quite decent for a flip-style foldable. As expected, the phone will support both 5G and 4G connectivity.

While there's no official launch date yet, a February 2025 release seems likely, considering its predecessor debuted in February 2024. If you're curious about trying out a flip foldable without breaking the bank, I think this could be a solid option. And if Nubia sticks to the current generation's pricing – around $500 – it might just be one of the most budget-friendly options in its category.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

