Screenshot reveals the name of the 5G 2021 iPhone line; more about satellite connectivity

Screenshot reveals the name of the 5G 2021 iPhone line; more about satellite connectivity2
Remember when it wasn't clear whether the upcoming 2021 iPhone line would be called the iPhone 12s or iPhone 13? Well, those days are gone if an image showing MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max is legit. A screenshot shows that the top-of-the-line 2021 iPhone model will be called the iPhone 13 Pro Max which means that the entire line will use the iPhone 13 name.
The 2021 iPhone series will be called the iPhone 13 if a screenshot showing MagSafe cases is legit
You should look forward to seeing a somewhat smaller notch and the two rear cameras on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be mounted diagonally instead of vertically. Pricing and screen sizes are expected to be the same for the iPhone 13 line, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini (that model's swan song by all accounts), the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
While we are on the subject of the iPhone 13 series, you might recall that last week TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told clients in a note that the iPhone 13 could launch with a customized Qualcomm chip supporting satellite communications. Many were hoping that Apple would offer a way for iPhone users to bypass the carriers and have data beamed to them from the sky which was something that the late Steve Jobs considered once upon a time.
Don't expect Apple to bypass the carriers with satellite delivery of data right now because of three good reasons
One option will allow emergency text messages to be sent in areas where there is no access to a cellular signal (using a gray text bubble), and the other option will allow users to send SOS distress signals for plane crashes and sinking ships in areas without cellular networks. Gurman says that the hardware for satellite connectivity will be found inside the iPhone 13 line, but the functionality won't be turned on until next year and only in certain markets.
As for those who like the idea of bypassing their wireless providers and using a constellation of satellites owned by Apple, the Bloomberg scribe says that this is not going to happen anytime soon. Gurman gives three reasons why this is neither practical nor feasible at the moment. One, such a setup would be very expensive, and two, the technology that Apple would use in such an endeavor is not ready for prime time.
But perhaps it is the third reason that scares Apple the most. Bypassing the carriers is not going to be cool with the executives who run these companies and Apple needs the carriers to push sales of its devices. You don't bite the hand that feeds you.