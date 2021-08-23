Pictures of alleged 5G iPhone 13 Pro case reveal larger camera module, thicker body and more



Images of cases for the Apple iPhone 13 series reveals some changes coming to the next iteration of the iconic smartphone line. Believe it or not, we are just a few weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 13 series that will consist of four different models (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max). The cases are from +Innocent and were first published by svetapple.sk (via Cult of Mac ).

Alleged cases for the iPhone 13 series reveal larger camera modules and thicker bodies







If these pictures and the accompanying measurements are legit, the camera modules on the iPhone 13 series will be larger when compared to last year's models. and iPhone 13 mini weighs in at 4.0 cm measured diagonally. That is up 8.1% from the 3.7 cm module used on last year's iPhone 12 line. An even bigger 15.4% hike is coming to the camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max taking the size of the housing from 3.9 cm on last year's iPhone 12 Pro units to 4.5 cm this year.





All 2021 models will use Sensor-Shift technology to stabilize videos and counter the shaky hands that some users have. Unlike OIS which adjusts the lens to make up for the jitters, Sensor-Shift adjusts the sensor to deliver improved stabilization. Reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo sees the 13 Pro models offering improved Ultra-wide cameras with autofocus with six elements instead of five.

Bigger batteries are coming to all four 2021 iPhone models







The cases also are .2mm thicker. It is no surprise that the 2021 iPhone 13 series is expected to be a little chunkier than last year's models. With the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate display expected to be included as well as support for 5G, battery capacity is very important and the additional girth strongly suggests a nice pop in battery size for the 2021 iPhone models. The iPhone 13 Pro Max could be the first iPhone sporting a battery with more than a 4000mAh capacity.









4352mAh is the rumored battery capacity for this year's top-of-the-line handset, up 18% compared to the 3687mAh battery used to power the iPhone 12 Pro Max . The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 are both rumored to be equipped with 3095mAh batteries, up 10% from the 2815mAh batteries used on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. And lastly, the 2227mAh battery that powers the iPhone 12 mini will be hiked by 8% to 2409mAh for the iPhone 13 mini say the most recent leaks.





So yes, the slightly thicker cases are a positive sign for those who like big batteries (and cannot lie). The cases also show that the power and volume buttons are coming down a quarter of an inch. And svetapple.sk. says that the notch is being reduced from 3.45 cm in the iPhone 12 line to 2.57 cm in the upcoming models. That works out to a greater than 25% decline.





What might help reduce some of the heavy energy consumption usually associated with faster refresh rates is the LTPO backplane that will allow the rate to drop from the peak of 120 updates per second depending on the content found on the screen. For example, iPhone 13 users playing a video game with stunning animations will probably see their screen refresh at 120Hz. On the other hand, if the same user is reading an email or a text, that static content will bring down the refresh rate and save the handset's battery life.





The iPhone 13 series will be the first handsets from Apple to employ the ProMotion displays. Apple has already employed 120Hz ProMotion screens with its top-of-the-line IPad Pro tablets. The gang in Cupertino really had no choice but to debut a 120Hz refresh rate on the new iPhone models as 90Hz, 120Hz, and higher refresh rates have been seen on Android phones.

