Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As a savings expert, I think this Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offer at Amazon is too good to pass up

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ shown in multiple colors with the S Pen, displaying a digital sketch with a butterfly.
As someone who can easily spot a good promo when I see one, I feel compelled to share this Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ sale. I realize we techies usually love high-end tablets like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but this bad boy is just too good to pass up right now. 

With a standard price of just under $600, the Android tablet provides an affordable entryway into the premium Galaxy experience. What I particularly like about the slate is the display quality. Apparently, I'm not alone here, for many Amazon shoppers have praised it, as you can see from the customer reviews at the e-commerce giant.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a top bargain at $136 off

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features an IP68-rated design, a 12.4-inch 90Hz display, and a reasonably powerful Exynos 1380 chip. The model arrives with the S Pen in the box and packs up a large 10,090mAh battery. The best part? The Android tablet is currently discounted by $136 at Amazon.
$136 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

The model sports a 12.4-inch display with an extra sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution. It delivers such vibrant colors that you might just forget you're not looking at an OLED screen. Granted, the model only supports 90Hz refresh rates, but remember that the Pixel Tablet is stuck at 60Hz.

The Tab S9 FE+ is worth it not only because it has a top-notch display but because it offers great performance as well. You get an Exynos 1380 chip inside, which runs casual apps like a breeze and lets you unwind with a mobile game or two.

The IP68-rated design is just as admirable, in my opinion. I know all too well that accidents occur and rarely happen far away from our beloved tech. With this puppy, however, I can rest assured that spilling a glass of water won't cost me more than I'm prepared to pay.

The final reason why I would definitely buy this Samsung tablet at its current price is that it comes with the S Pen in the box. The stylus is a more-than-welcome addition for users who often jot down notes or draw on their tablets.

It may not be a flagship model, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a fantastic choice at its 23% discount on Amazon. That markdown, by the way, saves you $136 on the $600 tablet, landing it under the $470 mark. If you think it's right for you, now's the time to buy one at Amazon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
117 stories
01 Nov, 2024
As a savings expert, I think this Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offer at Amazon is too good to pass up
31 Oct, 2024
Fan-favorite Galaxy Tab A9+ is a dream come true at 20% off on Amazon
24 Oct, 2024
Limited-time deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S9+ under the $800 mark on Amazon
23 Oct, 2024
Score $300 off the powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with this Samsung Store deal
22 Oct, 2024
I write deals for a living and found two hot Galaxy Tab offers you just have to check out
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless