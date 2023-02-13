Save $400 on an excellent Surface Pro X tablet right now
Best Buy is running a clearance on select Microsoft Surface devices, and if you're on the hunt for a good Windows 11 tablet/laptop, now's the time to get one. The amazing Surface Pro X is $400 off its regular $1,299 price, and it's a real steal for that kind of money. For just $899.99, you're getting one of the most powerful tablets you'll ever need, beating everything Android has to offer and rivaling iPads and MacBooks as well.
Under the hood, the Surface Pro X is powered by a custom-designed Microsoft SQ2 processor, which is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon technology. This chip provides powerful and efficient performance, allowing you to run multiple applications and handle demanding tasks with ease. The device also comes with 8 or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, providing ample space for all your important files and documents.
Why settle for Android tablets that can barely multitask when you can have the real deal—a true do-it-all computer—and at the same price? Don't miss this deal.
This device boasts a sleek, lightweight design and powerful performance capabilities, making it an ideal choice for both personal and professional use. One of the best features of the Surface X is its stunning 13-inch PixelSense display with 2880x1920 resolution.
The Surface Pro X runs on Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 Home on ARM, which is designed specifically for touch devices. This OS provides a seamless user experience, allowing you to move between tablet and laptop modes with ease. You can also take advantage of the tablet mode to use touch-based apps, such as Microsoft Office, for a more intuitive and interactive experience, and of course, use Microsoft's Slim Pen to boost your productivity even further.
