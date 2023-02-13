Save $400 on an excellent Surface Pro X tablet right now

Surface Pro X 13” Touch Screen – Microsoft SQ2 – 16GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Device Only - Platinum $400 off (31%) $899 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy





Also check out: The best tablets to buy in 2023

This device boasts a sleek, lightweight design and powerful performance capabilities, making it an ideal choice for both personal and professional use. One of the best features of the Surface X is its stunning 13-inch PixelSense display with 2880x1920 resolution.Under the hood, the Surface Pro X is powered by a custom-designed Microsoft SQ2 processor, which is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon technology. This chip provides powerful and efficient performance, allowing you to run multiple applications and handle demanding tasks with ease. The device also comes with 8 or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, providing ample space for all your important files and documents.The Surface Pro X runs on Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 Home on ARM, which is designed specifically for touch devices. This OS provides a seamless user experience, allowing you to move between tablet and laptop modes with ease. You can also take advantage of the tablet mode to use touch-based apps, such as Microsoft Office, for a more intuitive and interactive experience, and of course, use Microsoft's Slim Pen to boost your productivity even further.Why settle for Android tablets that can barely multitask when you can have the real deal—a true do-it-all computer—and at the same price? Don't miss this deal.